India Will Win Against Pakistan In Asia Cup Match, Predicts Manoj Tiwari

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and famous Bhojpuri cinema actor-singer Manoj Tiwari has made a big statement about the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match.

He said that Pakistan has lost to India on every occasion and the Indian team will win the match to be held on Sunday.“Cricket is not only a means of entertainment, but it is also a medium to unite people and fill the youth with enthusiasm,” he added.

Manoj Tiwari also clarified that India will not play cricket in Pakistan, but will continue to participate in international tournaments, such as the World Cup and Asia Cup.“Pakistan has become isolated on the global stage. Perhaps by coming to the cricket field, they will understand how a neighbour should be treated,” the BJP leader stated.

He said, "Such international matches have their own rules, which are necessary to be followed."

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari made this statement during the opening ceremony of the Artist Event Cricket League (AECL) in Delhi. On this occasion, he participated in the launch of the league and described it as a unique combination of sports and entertainment.

He further said that this is the seventh edition of AECL, in which 12 teams are participating. Each team will include a celebrity, which will make this tournament more attractive. This league will run for four days and will conclude on September 18.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, as well as some ministers of the Delhi government, may also attend the closing ceremony.

AECL co-founder Ashish Mathur said at the opening ceremony, "This is our seventh edition, and we are proud that we are bringing sports and entertainment on one platform. 12 teams will compete this time, and the presence of a celebrity in each team will make it special. The schedule of matches will start from September 14, and the league will end with the closing ceremony on September 18."

He described AECL as a great initiative, which is setting new dimensions in the field of art and sports.

Ashish Mathur said,“Events like AECL have brought a new excitement for entertainment and sports fans. A unique confluence of celebrities and players will be seen through this league.”