Binghatti Holding Moves To Launch UAE IPO Amid Real Estate Surge - Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

decoding="async" alt="" border="0" width="320" data-original-height="667" data-original-width="1000" src="https://lookaside.fbsbx.com/lookaside/crawler/instagram/DJEpkH3yvj3/0/image.jpg" onerror="this.onerror=null;this.src='https://thearabianpost.com/assets/aparab-news-post.jpg?v3';" />

Binghatti Holding Ltd, a Dubai-based developer, has initiated steps toward an initial public offering in the United Arab Emirates, as it looks to harness momentum from a strong real estate market climb. The company is in discussions with banks to assist in going public, according to persons with knowledge of the matter who spoke under condition of anonymity. A spokesperson declined to comment, calling the IPO talk“market rumour and speculation.”

Earnings performance is underpinning the move. For the first half of 2025, Binghatti reported a net profit of AED 1.82 billion, up 172 percent year-on-year. Total sales rose 60 percent to AED 8.8 billion, while revenue jumped about 189 percent to AED 6.3 billion. These figures reflect strong demand for its residential offerings.

Non-resident buyers are accounting for a growing share of Binghatti's business, with about 61 percent of sales in H1 2025 coming from outside the UAE. That shift underscores Dubai's continued appeal to international investors.

This potential IPO follows recent capital market activity by Binghatti. It issued a USD 500 million Sukuk under its USD 1.5 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme; the offering was oversubscribed by five times, with orders exceeding USD 2.5 billion from regional and global investors.

In June, Binghatti launched an asset management arm, Binghatti Capital, based in Dubai International Financial Centre and regulated by the DFSA. The new entity is targeting roughly USD 1 billion in assets under management, focused on Sharia-compliant real estate investment and private credit strategies.

Several analysts view the IPO bid as a strategic move to broaden funding sources beyond debt and sukuk, enable more institutional investment in the company, and leverage its rising profile. Real estate analysts note that the surge in demand-both domestic and foreign-is creating a favourable window for property players to tap equity markets. Oversupply concerns persist in some segments of Dubai's housing market, but differentiated developers like Binghatti, known for branded luxury residences and fast construction delivery, appear well positioned.

See also Dubai Metro Harnesses AI for Maintenance Innovation

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?