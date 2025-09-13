Zimbabwe's Mining Communities Struggle Amid Widespread Abuse Allegations - Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) decoding="async" alt="" border="0" width="320" data-original-height="667" data-original-width="1000" src="https://wvusstatic.com/www/uploads/2020/02/D490-0237-189-min.jpg" onerror="this.onerror=null;this.src='https://thearabianpost.com/assets/aparab-news-post.jpg?v3';" />

Harare has been thrust into the spotlight over severe human rights violations linked to mining operations, as watchdog groups and local activists issue alarming reports of forced displacement, environmental destruction and labour abuse.

The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition has accused mining firms and state actors of orchestrating“grave human rights violations” against residents in mining regions. These include evictions without proper compensation, widespread water and air pollution, physical abuse and breaches of workers' rights. Women and girls are among the most affected, often excluded from decision-making and facing heightened risks of violence. Traditional and cultural rights have also come under threat, with reports that graves have been desecrated as mining operations expand.

The CiZC points to gaps in the Environmental Impact Assessment process, weak law enforcement and insufficient compensation regimes as enabling conditions for the abuses. The coalition says the erosion of constitutional protections is under way, especially in places where communities live close to extracting operations.

Meanwhile, the Centre for Natural Resource Governance has drawn attention to accusations against the Chinese-backed West International Holdings and Labenmon Investments in Magunje, Mashonaland West. The claims include forced relocations, intimidation, inadequate wages, unsafe working conditions, and manipulation or coercion of land-consultation processes. Residents in Kapere and neighbouring communities said they did not receive fair or transparent engagement prior to these activities and are yet to be compensated fairly. Claims also surfaced of environmental damage: contamination of the Magunje Dam by industrial effluent and destruction of farmland through land clearing fires.

In the lithium sector, activists and trade unions have raised concerns over labour standards at mines owned or operated by Chinese firms. Working conditions are reported to violate safety regulations, contracts are informal or lacking entirely, and wages are described as being well below minimum standards. The Bikita lithium mine, a flagship for Zimbabwe's push to process lithium domestically, has become one of the focal points of community discontent. Villagers say the benefits of this green-energy transition are not shared; instead, they face environmental spillovers, displacement and weak enforcement of compensation and consultation rules.

Government responses have been limited. In some cases, companies assert that they are complying with local regulations, consulting community chiefs, or making compensatory arrangements for displaced persons. However, critics argue that consultations are superficial, transparency is lacking, and many affected residents remain uninformed or excluded from decisions that shape their lives.

