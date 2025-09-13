NIFT Patna & ABFRL Join Hands To Skill 3.5 Lakh Rural Women In Bihar's Textile Industry

MENAFN - KNN India)The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Patna, under the Ministry of Textiles, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) to provide rural women in Bihar with industry-relevant skills and direct access to employment opportunities.

Under the collaboration, women from self-help groups (SHGs), known as Jeevika Didis, will be trained in garment manufacturing, quality control, and machinery operations at the NIFT Extension Centre.

The programme is designed to prepare participants for jobs at ABFRL's upcoming textile manufacturing unit in Begusarai district.

Initially, an estimated 3.5 lakh women in the region are expected to benefit, with plans to extend the programme to adjoining districts.

Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh said,“With this MoU, the Jeevika Didis trained at the NIFT Extension Centre will now have direct access to formal industry jobs at ABFRL's factory.”

The Jeevika programme, implemented by the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society with support from the Government of India and the World Bank, has mobilised over 1.4 crore rural women into SHGs.

While it has largely focused on microfinance and local enterprise, the new MoU links women directly to the formal industrial economy, marking a significant expansion of their opportunities.

ABFRL will ensure that the training aligns with the demands of modern textile production.

By connecting academic expertise from NIFT with industry requirements, the partnership is positioned as a replicable model of academia–industry collaboration for women's empowerment and skill development across India.

Beyond immediate employment, the initiative is expected to foster financial independence, improve household decision-making power, and enhance social dignity for rural women.

The establishment of ABFRL's Begusarai unit is also projected to contribute to Bihar's industrial growth, creating broader employment opportunities for the local workforce.

