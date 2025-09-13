YEIDA Issues Loi To IB Solar For 4 GW Battery Manufacturing Facility In UP

MENAFN - KNN India)The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has issued a letter of intent (LoI) to Integrated Batteries India (IB Solar) for the allotment of 25 acres in Sector 8 to set up a 4 GW cell manufacturing facility.

The project, involving an investment of around ₹3,000 crore, is expected to strengthen Uttar Pradesh's renewable energy ecosystem and attract large-scale investments along the Yamuna Expressway industrial corridor.

The LoI follows a land facilitation request forwarded by Invest UP, the state's investment promotion agency.

In a letter issued on Friday, YEIDA CEO R.K. Singh confirmed the intent but noted that allotment would remain subject to state policies, recommendations from the Invest UP Empowered Committee, and other regulatory approvals.

“We are committed to providing full support in facilitating the establishment of your unit and ensuring a smooth transition through procedural requirements,” the letter stated, TOI reported.

The upcoming facility is classified as an ultra mega project, a category reserved for investments exceeding Rs 3,000 crore. Officials said it would be a new greenfield development and one of the largest investments received by the region so far.

The development comes amid YEIDA's broader push to build a clean energy manufacturing hub.

Earlier in July, the Uttar Pradesh government approved 200 acres of land in Sector 8 for SAEL Solar P6 Private Limited to establish a Rs 8,200 crore integrated solar facility with a proposed capacity of 5 GW solar cells and 5 GW solar modules.

IB Solar's proposed investment builds on momentum generated at the 2023 Uttar Pradesh Investors' Summit, where Invest UP CEO Vijay Kiran Anand had urged expedited facilitation for the project.

Authorities believe the clustering of large-scale battery and solar manufacturing units in Sector 8 will help position the Yamuna Expressway as a leading renewable energy corridor in northern India.

(KNN Bureau)