India's Semiconductor Workforce Set To Cross 4 Lakh By 2030: Report
The study highlights that this growth in talent will coincide with a major boom in the global semiconductor market, which is expected to expand from US$627 billion in 2024 to USD 1.03 trillion by 2030, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.
This surge is driven by increasing demand from sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, Automotive, Healthcare, and Renewable Energy, all of which rely heavily on chips, sensors, and advanced electronics.
India is also expanding its presence across the entire semiconductor value chain-from design and embedded systems to Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP) manufacturing.
Currently, India has over 250,000 semiconductor professionals, with around 43,000 new jobs added in 2024–25 alone. This momentum is being supported by government initiatives such as the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), as well as growing investments in infrastructure, training programs, and industry-academia partnerships.
With this rapid expansion of both market size and human capital, India is positioning itself as one of the top global hubs for semiconductor talent by 2030.
However, scaling up technical education, manufacturing capabilities, and R&D infrastructure will remain critical to sustain this growth.
(KNN Bureau)
