Federation Of Paper Traders' Associations Of India Conference Held In Chennai

Chennai recently hosted the All-India Conference of the Federation of Paper Traders' Associations of India (FPTA), bringing together paper traders and industry representatives from across the country to discuss challenges and opportunities in the sector.

Organised by the Madras Paper Merchants Association, the event marked the 64th Annual General Meeting and National Conference of FPTA. More than 600 delegates from 36 paper trader associations attended.

The discussions focused on supply chain disruptions, rising raw material costs, pricing pressures, and the need for supportive government policies.

Speakers highlighted how volatile input costs and logistical hurdles are affecting profitability. They called for consistent regulations, improved infrastructure, and policy measures to strengthen the industry.

Participants also stressed the need for collaboration between traders, manufacturers, and government agencies to build a more resilient and sustainable paper trade ecosystem.

A major resolution from the conference was to promote technological adoption such as digital inventory systems and e-commerce tools, while encouraging environmentally friendly practices.

Many traders showed interest in transitioning to recycled paper and greener manufacturing methods to reduce the sector's carbon footprint.

In his address, the FPTA president underlined the crucial role of the paper trade in education, packaging, and other industries. He urged collective efforts to overcome issues like inflation, quality standards, and rising transportation costs.

The conference concluded with a commitment to strengthen networks, embrace innovation, and work with policymakers to secure the future of the paper trade sector in India.

