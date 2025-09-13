Kandla Port Plans Expansion Beyond Gujarat

MENAFN - KNN India)Kandla Port, managed by the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), is set to expand its operations beyond Gujarat for the first time.

The port authority is exploring opportunities to manage terminals in Maharashtra and Karnataka, signalling a major strategic shift in India's maritime sector.

Until now, Kandla's operations were limited to Gujarat, but this expansion aims to replicate its efficient model across other coastal states.

In the last financial year, Kandla handled over 150 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo.

Nearly 60% of this was petroleum, oil and lubricants, while the remaining included timber, salt exports, food grains, edible oils, chemicals and containerised cargo.

This strong cargo base has encouraged DPA to explore wider management responsibilities beyond its traditional boundaries.

Initially, the expansion plan will focus on terminal management, with both public and private terminals under consideration.

The authority has stated it is“ownership-agnostic,” meaning it is open to managing government-run as well as privately owned terminals. This approach could allow Kandla to scale its expertise and boost efficiency at other Indian ports.

To support its growing role, several major infrastructure projects are already underway at Kandla.

A deep-draft multi-cargo berth with an annual handling capacity of 18 MMT is being developed to handle dry bulk, project and break-bulk cargo.

Additionally, a new container terminal with a capacity of 2.3 million TEUs is being developed under a public-private partnership model, and it is expected to be operational by September 2027.

This strategic move is expected to enhance India's maritime logistics network, reduce congestion at busy ports, and improve overall trade competitiveness. It marks a key milestone in the country's efforts to modernise port operations and boost cargo throughput.

