Taly For Digital Payments Appoints Tawfik Mahmoud As CEO, Managing Director

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Taly for Digital Payments has announced the appointment of Tawfik Mahmoud as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, effective August 2025. The move comes as part of Taly's strategy to expand its business scope and strengthen its position in the Egyptian and regional markets by offering innovative, integrated financial solutions built on the latest financial technology.

In his first statement following the appointment, Mahmoud expressed pride in joining Taly and affirmed his commitment to driving innovation, expanding partnerships, and enhancing the company's capabilities to support growth strategies while delivering value to institutions and customers across diverse sectors.

Founded in 2021 with initial investments of EGP 650m, Taly has rapidly grown into one of Egypt's leading fintech companies. Its portfolio spans electronic payment processing, point-of-sale (POS) and digital wallet solutions, e-commerce payments, card processing (debit, credit, and prepaid), digital billing, and merchant financing in collaboration with banking partners. The company also offers value-added services such as data analytics, business reporting, and loyalty programs, all supported by a secure and flexible infrastructure that serves institutions, merchants, and individuals.

Taly's business model aligns with Egypt's national agenda to promote financial inclusion, accelerate the transition to a cashless economy, and provide innovative payment tools accessible to all segments of society.

Mahmoud brings more than two decades of leadership experience in fintech and payments. He previously served as Managing Director of Jumia Pay Egypt, General Manager of PayTabs UAE, and Vice President of Network International Group for the Middle East and Africa, where he oversaw expansion across Egypt and several regional markets. Most recently, he was Managing Director of Arab Financial Services – Egypt, where he led the company's market entry, advanced digital strategies, and grew electronic acceptance and payment services.

Renowned for his strategic execution capabilities, Mahmoud has expertise in fintech investment management, product development, payment systems operations, and partnerships with financial institutions and government bodies. His background also includes organizational restructuring and talent development-qualifications that position him to steer Taly into its next phase of growth and regional leadership.