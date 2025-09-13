Egypt's EDA, Korean Pharma Firms Explore Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) and leading South Korean pharmaceutical companies have discussed potential investment and partnership opportunities during the 1st Artificial Intelligence for Resilient Infrastructure and Sustainable Engineering Materials (AIRISE 2025) conference, hosted in South Korea.

Ali Ghamrawy, Chairperson of the EDA, held a series of bilateral meetings with senior officials and representatives from global pharmaceutical and regulatory institutions on the sidelines of the event. The talks aimed to strengthen Egypt's role as a regional hub for pharmaceuticals and expand its international partnerships.

During his meeting with Yoon-Hong Noh, President of the Korea Pharmaceutical and Bio-Pharma Manufacturers Association (KPBMA), Ghamrawy highlighted Egypt's promising investment climate. He stressed that Egypt offers strong industrial and regulatory foundations, along with strategic opportunities that position it as the“golden gateway” to Africa.

Ghamrawy pointed out that the EDA is the first African regulator to achieve Maturity Level 3 of the World Health Organization (WHO) and remains the only authority on the continent to hold this status. He added that Egypt's pharmaceutical sector accounts for 27% of Africa's market, with 179 pharmaceutical factories, 150 medical supplies factories, five biopharmaceutical plants, and four raw material plants.

For his part, Yoon-Hong Noh expressed strong interest in exploring cooperation with Egypt and investing in its growing pharmaceutical market.

Ghamrawy also met with Siegyeon Kang, Director General of South Korea's National Institute of Food and Drug Safety Evaluation, where both sides agreed on the importance of enhancing technical and regulatory cooperation to advance mutual interests and support capacity building.

The Egyptian delegation included Osama Hatem, the EDA Assistant Chairperson for Policy and International Cooperation and Head of the Central Administration for Pharmaceutical Policy and Market Support.

The meetings reflect the strengthening ties between Egypt and South Korea in health and pharmaceuticals, marked by growth in manufacturing, technical expertise exchange, and research collaboration. They also underscore Egypt's commitment to fostering strategic partnerships that promote innovation, integration, and pharmaceutical security at regional and international levels.