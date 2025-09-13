Media Minister: Gov't To Run National Dialogue Sessions On Administrative Modernization, Local Administration Legislation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 13 (Petra) -- Government Communication Minister Mohammad Momani said Saturday the cabinet will launch a national dialogue on local administration legislation, including sessions on the administrative modernization process in all its tracks.In a meeting at the ministry with a team of the "My Governorate for Volunteer Work and Training" Foundation, Momani, who is also the government's official spokesperson, said meetings with civil society institutions reinforce openness and dialogue, as a key part of the government's work approach.He called youth empowerment "a pillar" to bolster the comprehensive modernization project, especially as the political modernization process is focused on the role of youth.Jordanian youth have proven they are up to the challenge, and are leaders in the various fields, given their competence, motivation, resolve and professionalism, he pointed out. He pointed out that mandatory military service enhances youths' role and the values ??of sacrifice and giving for the nation.Momani called on youth to join national efforts to address rumor and combat hate speech, adding that the Ministry is working on a media education file directed for youth.The Ministry will soon complete drawing up the second media education strategy, he said, warning that any strategy would remain ink on paper if youth were not partners in it.He said the general media and communications policy emphasizes raising awareness of the importance of women and youth, and giving enough media space to the two sectors, including key challenges they face, success stories, and volunteer work initiatives.Momani announced the first Government Spokespersons' Forum will be held in the coming period, and said the ministry will also launch a digital follow-up room for media spokespeople, adding that a study is underway to integrate the "Your Right to Know" and the Media Credibility Monitor (AKEED)platforms.He said Jordan plays a pivotal role regionally and internationally, particularly in support of the Palestinian cause and the people of the Gaza Strip. However, the Kingdom faces systematic smear and misleading campaigns to diminish its efforts.For his part, "My Governorate for Volunteer Work and Training" Foundation Director, Abdullah Bani Hani, said that since 2014, the foundation has been working to serve society, schools, and universities. It organized conferences and meetings to raise youth awareness and monitor social media to counter rumors and clarify Jordan's real stances.