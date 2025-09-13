Army Foils Infiltration Attempt On Northern Border

Amman, Sept 13 (Petra) – The Jordan Armed Forces said Northern Military Zone officers on Friday thwarted an attempt by an individual to illegally cross the border within the zone's area of responsibility.The army said in a statement that rules of engagement were applied, the individual was apprehended, and subsequently referred to the competent authorities.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.