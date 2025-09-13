Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Army Foils Infiltration Attempt On Northern Border

2025-09-13 02:05:47
Amman, Sept 13 (Petra) – The Jordan Armed Forces said Northern Military Zone officers on Friday thwarted an attempt by an individual to illegally cross the border within the zone's area of responsibility.
The army said in a statement that rules of engagement were applied, the individual was apprehended, and subsequently referred to the competent authorities.

