Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FM, Turkish Counterpart Discuss Regional Developments

2025-09-13 02:05:46
Amman, Sept 13 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi held a telephone call on Saturday with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss regional developments.
The two ministers stressed the need for joint efforts to immediately stop Israel's assault on Gaza, secure a prisoner exchange agreement, and ensure the swift and sufficient delivery of aid to the enclave, which they said is suffering an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe caused and worsened by the offensive.
Safadi and Fidan also discussed the worsening situation in the occupied West Bank due to Israel's ongoing "illegal and unlawful measures," urging urgent and effective international action to end these violations, which they said undermine the foundations of a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.
The ministers further condemned Israel's attack on Qatar as a violation of international law and an escalation that would only fuel further tension and conflict in the region. They reaffirmed Jordan and Turkiye's full solidarity with Qatar, its security, stability, sovereignty, territorial integrity and citizens.
Safadi and Fidan underlined the importance of the extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit Qatar will host on Monday in shaping a unified position against Israel's aggression, which they said poses a threat to regional security and stability.

