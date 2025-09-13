Doha Summit Demands Unified Stance To Protect Arab National Security: Egyptian Experts
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Egyptian experts and analysts emphasised the importance of Qatar hosting an emergency Arab and Islamic summit this week to reaffirm the support of the Arab and Islamic worlds for Doha's actions in international and regional forums in response to the Israeli aggression that targeted residential compounds of several Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital last Tuesday.
The experts and analysts told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the Doha summit convenes at a highly sensitive moment requiring a unified Arab stance that goes beyond traditional condemnation statements to practical steps to confront the ongoing Israeli aggression, stand with Qatar in solidarity, and endorse all measures it takes to protect and defend its sovereignty against Israeli threats.
They stressed that the summit should emphasize the importance of safeguarding Arab national security as a whole, in addition to defending Palestine as a central cause in confronting Israeli crimes.
In this context, Egyptian thinker and strategic expert Dr. Samir Farag told QNA that the emergency Arab and Islamic summit in Doha following the blatant Israeli attack aims to send important deterrence messages, while establishing an Arab strategy to secure Arab and Islamic states against threats, both direct, represented by Israel, and indirect threats to Arab national security.
Farag emphasized that adopting a strategy of unity in Arab action politically, economically, in media, and militarily is crucial under the current delicate regional circumstances.
He noted that unifying these elements would achieve the necessary deterrence against the ongoing Israeli aggression, which escalated sharply with the recent attack on Qatar.
Meanwhile, former Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt Ambassador Hussein Haridy told QNA that Arab states must stand with Qatar in solidarity and support all measures it takes to protect and defend its sovereignty against Israeli threats.
He pointed out that convening an emergencyArab and Islamic summit in Doha confirms the support of the Arab and Islamic worlds for Qatar's international and regional moves in rejecting the Israeli aggression last Tuesday.
Hreidi expressed hope that the emergency summit would take practical steps to support Qatar and confront Israeli threats to Gulf and Arab states, while strongly supporting the Palestinian people's right to resist Israeli occupation and adopting comprehensive boycott measures against Israel until it halts its aggression on Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.
For his part, Editor-in-Chief of Al Ahram Weekly Ezzat Ibrahim commented that the Doha summit convenes at a critical time requiring a unified Arab stance that goes beyond traditional condemnation statements to practical steps to confront the ongoing Israeli aggression, which has extended to the attack on sisterly Qatar.
He noted that the summit's goal is not only to defend Palestine as a central cause, but also to protect Arab national security as a whole, as continued aggression without deterrence could lead to greater chaos and provide cover for ethnic cleansing policies and the dismantling of national identities.
He stressed that the Doha summit must adopt a clear political stance rejecting forced displacement of Palestinians and set red lines against any Israeli military expansion toward neighboring countries.
He also emphasized that the summit should revitalize the Arab Peace Initiative within a new framework aligned with regional and international developments, and make full use of diplomatic and economic tools, including relations with major powers and pressure through international institutions, to remind the global community that occupation and settlement are the root causes of regional crises.
He added that it is essential for the summit to establish a practical mechanism to coordinate humanitarian and media efforts amid the unprecedented humanitarian tragedy in Gaza, noting that Israel exploits control over the narrative to justify its crimes.
He underscored that the summit should create a unified Arab platform to document violations, support field journalists, and ensure unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid, holding the world accountable for its legal and moral responsibilities Arab and Islamic summit Doha summit
The experts and analysts told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the Doha summit convenes at a highly sensitive moment requiring a unified Arab stance that goes beyond traditional condemnation statements to practical steps to confront the ongoing Israeli aggression, stand with Qatar in solidarity, and endorse all measures it takes to protect and defend its sovereignty against Israeli threats.
They stressed that the summit should emphasize the importance of safeguarding Arab national security as a whole, in addition to defending Palestine as a central cause in confronting Israeli crimes.
In this context, Egyptian thinker and strategic expert Dr. Samir Farag told QNA that the emergency Arab and Islamic summit in Doha following the blatant Israeli attack aims to send important deterrence messages, while establishing an Arab strategy to secure Arab and Islamic states against threats, both direct, represented by Israel, and indirect threats to Arab national security.
Farag emphasized that adopting a strategy of unity in Arab action politically, economically, in media, and militarily is crucial under the current delicate regional circumstances.
He noted that unifying these elements would achieve the necessary deterrence against the ongoing Israeli aggression, which escalated sharply with the recent attack on Qatar.
Meanwhile, former Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt Ambassador Hussein Haridy told QNA that Arab states must stand with Qatar in solidarity and support all measures it takes to protect and defend its sovereignty against Israeli threats.
He pointed out that convening an emergencyArab and Islamic summit in Doha confirms the support of the Arab and Islamic worlds for Qatar's international and regional moves in rejecting the Israeli aggression last Tuesday.
Hreidi expressed hope that the emergency summit would take practical steps to support Qatar and confront Israeli threats to Gulf and Arab states, while strongly supporting the Palestinian people's right to resist Israeli occupation and adopting comprehensive boycott measures against Israel until it halts its aggression on Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.
For his part, Editor-in-Chief of Al Ahram Weekly Ezzat Ibrahim commented that the Doha summit convenes at a critical time requiring a unified Arab stance that goes beyond traditional condemnation statements to practical steps to confront the ongoing Israeli aggression, which has extended to the attack on sisterly Qatar.
He noted that the summit's goal is not only to defend Palestine as a central cause, but also to protect Arab national security as a whole, as continued aggression without deterrence could lead to greater chaos and provide cover for ethnic cleansing policies and the dismantling of national identities.
He stressed that the Doha summit must adopt a clear political stance rejecting forced displacement of Palestinians and set red lines against any Israeli military expansion toward neighboring countries.
He also emphasized that the summit should revitalize the Arab Peace Initiative within a new framework aligned with regional and international developments, and make full use of diplomatic and economic tools, including relations with major powers and pressure through international institutions, to remind the global community that occupation and settlement are the root causes of regional crises.
He added that it is essential for the summit to establish a practical mechanism to coordinate humanitarian and media efforts amid the unprecedented humanitarian tragedy in Gaza, noting that Israel exploits control over the narrative to justify its crimes.
He underscored that the summit should create a unified Arab platform to document violations, support field journalists, and ensure unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid, holding the world accountable for its legal and moral responsibilities Arab and Islamic summit Doha summit
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment