Doha Summit Conveys Message Of Solidarity With Qatar: Spokesman For Arab League Sec General
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Spokesman for the Secretary-General of the Arab League Jamal Rushdi affirmed Saturday that the emergency Arab-Islamic summit - to be hosted by Doha on Monday - carries a message of full solidarity with the State of Qatar in the face of the brutal attack by the Israeli occupation forces targeting the residential compounds of members of the Hamas Political Bureau in Doha last Tuesday.
In remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Rushdi said that the convening of this summit in the State of Qatar aims primarily to discuss the consequences of the unprecedented, dangerous and cowardly Israeli aggression on Qatari sovereignty, by targeting Hamas leaders on Qatari territory. He pointed out that this summit is expected to express a message of full solidarity from Arab and Islamic countries with the State of Qatar and to stand by it in its position that defends international law and international norms, which have long stipulated that mediators or negotiators should not be targeted.
The spokesman for the Secretary-General of the Arab League added that the upcoming summit will discuss the repercussions of the situation and the steps that must be taken to halt the slide in the region due to the aggressive behavior of the Israeli entity. The summit is also expected to support the State of Qatar in any measures it takes to preserve and defend its sovereignty, he said, noting that the summit also represents a message to the world rejecting Israeli arrogance and refusing to accept the logic of the law of the jungle in the region.
Rushdi stressed the need for the international community to shoulder its responsibility in curbing this reckless Israeli behavior, which is igniting fires in the region, one country after another. In this regard, he emphasized the need to put an end to these Israeli attacks, which have targeted more than one country in the Middle East.
The spokesman for the Secretary-General of the Arab League concluded his remarks by highlighting the need to put an end to the ongoing war of extermination in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing the importance of respecting international law and warning against the behavior of the Israeli entity, which continues its brutal aggression against the Palestinian people.
emergency Arab-Islamic summit Doha summit
In remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Rushdi said that the convening of this summit in the State of Qatar aims primarily to discuss the consequences of the unprecedented, dangerous and cowardly Israeli aggression on Qatari sovereignty, by targeting Hamas leaders on Qatari territory. He pointed out that this summit is expected to express a message of full solidarity from Arab and Islamic countries with the State of Qatar and to stand by it in its position that defends international law and international norms, which have long stipulated that mediators or negotiators should not be targeted.
The spokesman for the Secretary-General of the Arab League added that the upcoming summit will discuss the repercussions of the situation and the steps that must be taken to halt the slide in the region due to the aggressive behavior of the Israeli entity. The summit is also expected to support the State of Qatar in any measures it takes to preserve and defend its sovereignty, he said, noting that the summit also represents a message to the world rejecting Israeli arrogance and refusing to accept the logic of the law of the jungle in the region.
Rushdi stressed the need for the international community to shoulder its responsibility in curbing this reckless Israeli behavior, which is igniting fires in the region, one country after another. In this regard, he emphasized the need to put an end to these Israeli attacks, which have targeted more than one country in the Middle East.
The spokesman for the Secretary-General of the Arab League concluded his remarks by highlighting the need to put an end to the ongoing war of extermination in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing the importance of respecting international law and warning against the behavior of the Israeli entity, which continues its brutal aggression against the Palestinian people.
emergency Arab-Islamic summit Doha summit
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment