Summit Crucial Opportunity To Shape Arab And Islamic Response To Israeli Aggression: Palestinian Analysts
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Palestinian political analysts and experts agree that the upcoming emergency Arab-Islamic summit, scheduled to be held in Qatar capital, Doha, on Monday, represents a crucial opportunity to coordinate Arab and Islamic response to the Israeli entity's arrogance and blatant violations of international law and state sovereignty. The most recent example is the Israeli aggression targeting residential compounds housing several Hamas leaders in Doha.
In separate interviews with Qatar News Agency (QNA), speakers noted that the summit is expected to formulate a unified stance to confront Israeli encroachments on Arab sovereignty and to reach a decision supporting Arab, international, and UN efforts to halt the ongoing genocide perpetrated by Israel in Gaza Strip over the past two years, as well as to oppose the Judaization, annexation, and expropriation projects Israel has begun implementing in the West Bank.
Political analyst and academic at Al-Azhar University in Gaza, Dr. Samir Abu Madlala, stated that the Arab and Islamic countries participating in the summit are called upon to stand with Qatar in defending its national sovereignty. He emphasized the need for these countries to reassess their relationship with Israeli occupying entity, considering it a colonial expansionist state that poses a threat to the interests of Arab nations and peoples - a stance that Israel's far-right government continues to flaunt.
Abu Madlala stressed in an exclusive statement to QNA that the expected Arab and Islamic political support for Qatar must translate into concrete practical steps, including halting cooperation and coordination with Israel, suspending trade relations, and taking measures to prevent Israeli flights from crossing the airspace of these countries.
He added that Palestinian and Arab interests must be prioritized, separate from relations with Israel. Without practical action, the occupation will continue its plan to destroy Gaza Strip, carry out its bloody project of displacing its residents, and continue its aggression against Arab countries, as seen in recent attacks on Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Tunisia, Palestine, and most recently, Qatar.
Abu Madlala also commended Qatar's support for the Palestinian people, both materially and morally, including development projects in Gaza following the 2014 aggression, which amounted to over 400 million USD and contributed to strengthening Palestinian resilience. He reaffirmed that Qatar consistently stands with the Palestinian people in their right to return, freedom, and the establishment of an independent state.
The Palestinian analyst and academic highlighted the vital role of Qatari and Egyptian mediation between the Palestinian resistance and occupation, particularly since the outbreak of Israeli aggression on Gaza, during which Israel has carried out organized state terror against the population under US sponsorship.
He said that Qatar's role, alongside Egypt, is crucial in mediation. This mediation succeeded in achieving a ceasefire and truce in January of this year. However, when Qatar sought to continue this role at the US request, Israeli entity attacked Qatar's sovereignty and attempted to assassinate the negotiating delegation, demonstrating the state's policy of organized terror against the Palestinian people.
Abu Madlala emphasized that through this attack, Israeli entity proves it has no intention of reaching a truce or agreement to recover its prisoners from the resistance; rather, it seeks to continue its bloody project in Gaza, destroying it entirely and displacing its residents.
He concluded that the Qatari and Egyptian mediation roles are central and crucial at this time, expressing hope that Qatar can achieve a ceasefire and halt hostilities as soon as possible, to strengthen Palestinian resilience and preserve what remains of Gaza Strip, given that Israel's project in Gaza targets the Palestinian people, while in the West Bank it targets Palestinian land for annexation and Judaization.
Writer and political analyst, Mohammed Abu Qamar, considers that the upcoming Arab summit will witness crucial discussions on mechanisms for a collective response to Israeli aggression, as well as on options for Arab and Islamic action in the coming phase, amid Israeli arrogance.
In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Abu Qamar noted that the emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Doha comes at a sensitive and critical time, coinciding with Israeli aggression against Qatar sovereignty and the occupation's attempt to undermine all efforts to stop the ongoing bloodshed in Gaza, which continued for over 700 days. He also highlighted the expansion of Israeli threats across the Arab region, targeting Palestinian territories, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Iraq, and reaching as far as Qatar, while Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu openly revealed his ambitions for what he terms "Greater Israel."
Abu Qamar emphasized that Qatar's persistent diplomatic efforts since the first day of Gaza aggression - including successfully negotiating ceasefire agreements in February 2024 and January 2025 - have not been tolerated by Israel, which seeks to continue its campaign of killing and destruction. He explained that the recent attack on Qatar territories, targeting Hamas negotiating delegation, was an attempt by Israel to undermine Qatar's mediation efforts and obstruct progress toward an agreement to end war in Gaza.
Against this backdrop, Abu Qamar stressed the importance of the summit in taking a decisive stance against Israeli aggression in the region, which now threatens Arabian Gulf. The summit is expected to forge an urgent position aimed at halting attacks on Arab states, ending the war in Gaza immediately, and stopping settlement expansion in West Bank, which eliminates any chance for a Palestinian state.
He highlighted that Arab countries hold all the leverage necessary to achieve these objectives through decisive measures if Israel's aggression against Palestinian territories and Arab states is not stopped. Eyes of the region are on the Doha summit, with hope that it will adopt a unified position capable of countering Israel's far-right government, which has taken actions and decisions that risk igniting the entire region.
In the same context, political researcher, Ahmed Abu Zahri, noted that choosing Qatari capital - which recently suffered an Israeli attack - as the venue for the summit sends a strong message to Israel: Arab and Islamic response to Israeli violations transforms the targeted state into an active arena for political and diplomatic confrontation with the occupation.
Abu Zahri told QNA that the high-level representation expected at the summit from the Gulf, Arab, and Islamic world sends a clear message that Israel's targeting of a Gulf state constitutes a threat to the entire region. This gives the summit a mandate to act as a unifying Arab platform, extending beyond traditional expressions of solidarity.
He affirmed that the Israeli attack on a residential compound in Doha was primarily aimed at undermining Qatar's role as an effective mediator in Gaza conflict, preventing it from exercising diplomatic and political pressure to implement a ceasefire. As a result, Gaza issue and ending war have become central items on the agenda of the emergency Arab-Islamic summit Arab-Islamic Summit Doha summit
