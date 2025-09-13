Emergency Arab Summits Since Founding Of Arab League: Motives For Convening And Key Decisions
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The treacherous Israeli attack that targeted a residential compound housing a number of Hamas leaders in Doha constitutes a blatant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter. It also represents a direct threat to regional security and stability by striking a sovereign state that has, for nearly two years, played a pivotal role in internationally supported mediation efforts aimed at ending Israel's ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.
The targeting of a residential facility housing members and staff of Hamas negotiating delegation marks a grave escalation in Israel's conduct, reflecting a disturbing trend toward expanding the scope of its attacks. It also stands as a flagrant challenge to the will of the international community and a stark breach of the principles that govern relations between states.
This attack sparked widespread condemnation, with capitals around the world, along with international organizations, voicing their solidarity with Qatar and reaffirming their unwavering support for its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of this aggression. They denounced Israel's violations of international law and its disregard for all diplomatic norms.
In this context, His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani affirmed Qatar's full right to take all necessary measures to protect its security and safeguard its sovereignty in response to the recent Israeli aggression and Islamic support is also evident through the emergency summit to be hosted by Doha on Monday.
Convened in light of recent developments in the region, including the treacherous Israeli attack, the summit is set to discuss a draft statement on the Israeli assault, prepared by the preparatory meeting of Arab and Islamic foreign ministers scheduled for Sunday.
This step reflects a collective determination to unify positions in the face of this flagrant threat and to coordinate joint efforts to confront Israel's repeated violations summit also aims to bolster Doha's ongoing mediation efforts, protect Palestinian people from the brutality of occupation, and deliver a firm message to the international community on the urgent need to confront the uncontrolled aggression of Israel's far-right government, which continues to export its internal crises by expanding its assaults across the region without restraint or accountability.
Since the founding of the Arab League in 1945, a total of 50 Arab summits have been held - 34 ordinary and 16 emergency sessions. The Qatari capital, Doha, previously hosted three Arab summits.
