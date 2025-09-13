27 Palestinians Martyred In Gaza Strip Since Saturday Dawn
Gaza: The death toll from Israeli airstrikes and the ongoing campaign of mass violence against Gaza Strip risen to 27 today, including 16 from Gaza City.
Palestinian medical sources reported that casualties were distributed across several hospitals as follows: Al-Shifa Hospital - 12, Al-Awda Hospital - 5, Al-Ma'madani Hospital - 4, Red Crescent Hospital - 3, Nasser Hospital - 2, and Al-Aqsa Hospital - 1.
Earlier on Saturday, Gaza Ministry of Health announced that the overall toll of Israel's ongoing aggression against Gaza Strip since 7 October 2023 has reached 64,803 fatalities and 164,264 injuries, the majority of whom are women and children.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment