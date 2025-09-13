27 Palestinians Martyred In Gaza Strip Since Saturday Dawn

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The death toll from Israeli airstrikes and the ongoing campaign of mass violence against Gaza Strip risen to 27 today, including 16 from Gaza City.

Palestinian medical sources reported that casualties were distributed across several hospitals as follows: Al-Shifa Hospital - 12, Al-Awda Hospital - 5, Al-Ma'madani Hospital - 4, Red Crescent Hospital - 3, Nasser Hospital - 2, and Al-Aqsa Hospital - 1.

Earlier on Saturday, Gaza Ministry of Health announced that the overall toll of Israel's ongoing aggression against Gaza Strip since 7 October 2023 has reached 64,803 fatalities and 164,264 injuries, the majority of whom are women and children.