US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt Propose Road Map For Sudanese Crisis Resolution
Washington: The United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt proposed a roadmap to end the conflict in Sudan, calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire following a three-month truce and for a nine-month transitional process to establish a civilian-led government.
In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of the four countries urged a three-month humanitarian truce to allow urgent delivery of aid, to be followed by a permanent ceasefire.
They stressed that there was no military solution to the conflict and warned that the current situation was causing unacceptable suffering and posing risks to peace and security. The ministers also rejected any return of Sudan's former regime or groups linked to it.
The warring parties in Sudan have not yet stated their positions on this initiative.
This joint appeal followed a call last June by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for a one-week truce in El Fasher, a proposal accepted by the Sudanese army but rejected by the Rapid Support Forces.
The war in Sudan has created the world's worst humanitarian crisis, pushing much of the population into famine and leaving millions in extremely dire conditions.
