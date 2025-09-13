In Response To Israeli Aggression, Unprecedented Global Solidarity Highlights Qatar's Regional, International Standing

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The international community shown unprecedented solidarity with the State of Qatar in response to the brazen Israeli aggression that recently targeted residential compounds housing several Hamas leaders in Doha.

This attack marks a dangerous precedent and a major turning point, not only for the Palestinian issue but also for political developments across the region.

Global support for Qatar reflects the stature it enjoys among the nations and peoples of the world, in recognition of its ongoing efforts and multiple mediation initiatives aimed at promoting security, peace, stability, and development at both regional and international levels.

The widespread international condemnation of this brutal attack is also a clear denunciation of Israel's repeated violations of international law and its undermining of peace efforts in the region.

Leaders and senior officials from Arab, Islamic, and friendly countries, through official visits, statements, and communications with Qatar following the attack, strongly condemned the cowardly assault, emphasizing that it constitutes a blatant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and a total disregard for international law and norms, as well as a dangerous escalation by Israel's war machine.

Global reactions described the attack as a deliberate attempt to undermine Qatar's mediation efforts and a clear rejection of any peaceful solutions to end Israeli aggression in Gaza.

The assault has made it unmistakably clear to the international community which party is obstructing peace and threatening regional security without regard for international laws or obligations.

Despite this audacious attack, the unprecedented support and exceptional solidarity shown by countries worldwide - through high-level phone calls and visits expressing support for Qatar and the Qatari people - have reinforced Doha's symbolic status as a capital of peace, mediation, and dialogue.

Since the first hours of the Israeli aggression, the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received continuous phone calls from world leaders expressing solidarity and condemning the criminal attack.

In this context, His Highness received a call from His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, who affirmed his country's solidarity with Qatar and strongly condemned the Israeli strike on the residential compounds of Hamas leaders, describing it as a criminal act and a flagrant violation of international laws and norms, threatening the security of Qatar and the region.

HH the Crown Prince emphasized Saudi Arabia's rejection of any aggression that threatens Qatar's security and reaffirmed the Kingdom's support for measures taken by Qatar to protect its sovereignty.

HH the Amir also received a call from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who conveyed Egypt's solidarity with Qatar and condemned the Israeli attack, describing it as a criminal act and a clear violation of international laws, threatening Qatar's security and regional stability. HE President El-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's support for Qatar's actions to safeguard its sovereignty and security.

Furthermore, HH the Amir received a call from US President Donald Trump, who expressed solidarity with Qatar and strongly condemned the violation of its sovereignty. The President highlighted that diplomatic solutions remain key to resolving regional issues and praised the tireless mediation efforts of His Highness and Qatar, recognizing their essential role in promoting peace. He also reaffirmed that Qatar is a trusted strategic ally of the United States and encouraged the Amir to continue Qatar's mediation efforts to end the war in Gaza.

In a display of Arab, Islamic, and international solidarity, HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received phone calls from leaders of Kuwait, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, Turkiye, Iran, Pakistan, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Somalia, Mauritania, and Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council, as well as leaders from France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ethiopia, India, Venezuela, Colombia, and the UN Secretary-General.

Doha also hosted visits from numerous leaders and senior officials from sisterly and friendly countries to affirm their support for Qatar against the cowardly aggression.

Among them were President of the UAE HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Crown Prince of Kuwait HH Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah; and Crown Prince of Jordan HRH Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II.

Additionally, HE President Prabowo Subianto of the Republic of Indonesia, HE Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, HE President Paul Kagame of the Republic of Rwanda, and HE Prime Minister Viktor Orban of the Republic of Hungary visited Qatar, all affirming solidarity with Qatar and its people, emphasizing that the Israeli attack constitutes a breach of Qatar's sovereignty and international law, threatening regional security and stability.

HH the Amir also received a verbal message from President of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Abdel Fattah El Sisi conveying Egypt's support and solidarity with Qatar and condemning the Israeli aggression, delivered by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates HE Dr. Badr Abdelatty, during a meeting with HH the Amir at the Amiri Diwan.

In continued international support, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received multiple calls from Arab, Islamic, and global officials expressing solidarity and strong condemnation of the Israeli attack.

In Washington, His Excellency met with U.S. Vice President HE JD Vance and Secretary of State HE Marco Rubio to discuss strategic relations and regional developments. HE the Vice President reiterated U.S. support for Qatar, emphasizing diplomatic solutions and Qatar's pivotal role in peace mediation.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed that Qatar will take all measures necessary to protect its security and sovereignty in response to the Israeli attack.

The UN Security Council held a session to examine the Israeli aggression against Qatar. Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani stated that the session successfully endorsed Qatar's clear and legal position. A press statement condemned the Israeli strike and reaffirmed Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity, recognizing Qatar's role as a key mediator.

Regionally, the Gulf Cooperation Council condemned the attack in the strongest terms. Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi stressed full solidarity with Qatar and called for immediate international accountability for Israeli actions undermining regional security and stability.

At the 8th joint ministerial meeting of Russia-GCC Strategic Dialogue in Moscow, ministers issued a joint statement denouncing Israel's attack on Qatar as a blatant violation of international law, undermining diplomatic efforts for regional security, calling for a clear international response to end Israel's repeated violations.

In Abu Dhabi, the UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy summoned Israel's Deputy Ambassador David Ahad Horsandi to express strong condemnation of the attack and aggressive statements by Israel's Prime Minister, emphasizing that Qatar's security is integral to Gulf security and that any attack on a Gulf state threatens the collective Gulf security system.

The Arab League Council, at the ministerial level, also strongly condemned the Israeli bombing in Doha, affirming full solidarity with Qatar, supporting its sovereignty and security, and backing all measures it may take in defense of its citizens and territory.

International solidarity with Qatar continued to pour in following the recent treacherous Israeli strike targeting residential compounds housing several Hamas leaders in Doha. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the attack, emphasizing that it aimed to undermine Qatar's security and stability. He reaffirmed Turkiye's full support for both the Palestinian people and Qatar as a strategic and friendly partner.

Bahrain, Palestine, Jordan, Yemen, Sudan, Libya, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq also issued statements condemning the brazen Israeli attack against Qatar.

In Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron denounced the Israeli strike as unacceptable under any circumstances, while UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer criticized the attacks, warning that they could escalate tensions in the region. Starmer called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and a significant increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza, describing these measures as essential for lasting peace.

In Moscow, Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Israeli aggression as a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter, stressing that it threatened the sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent state and could further destabilize the Middle East.

Foreign ministers from France, Germany, and the United Kingdom jointly condemned the attack, affirming that it violated Qatar's sovereignty and posed a serious regional risk. They expressed full support for Qatar's vital role in mediation efforts alongside Egypt and the United States, calling on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and seize opportunities for peace.

The European Union also denounced the attack, stressing that it violated international law and Qatar's territorial integrity, while warning that it could escalate violence in the region. EU affirmed its full solidarity with Qatar, an important strategic partner, and urged all sides to avoid further escalation in Gaza.

In Ottawa, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand said that Canada was reassessing its relations with Israel following the attack on a residential compound in Qatar. She described the strike as unacceptable, particularly given Qatar's mediation efforts for peace in the Middle East.

China strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Doha, expressing concern that the strike could further escalate regional tensions and criticizing actions that undermine ceasefire negotiations in Gaza.

Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, Australia, Sweden, Belarus, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Austria, South Korea, and the Republic of Congo also issued separate condemnations, describing the attack as an obstacle to diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages, as well as a violation of Qatar's territorial integrity and international law.

Arab Interior Ministers Council strongly condemned the attack on civilian buildings in Doha, highlighting the disregard for humanitarian principles and international law, and expressed full support for Qatar in safeguarding its sovereignty and ensuring the security of its residents.

Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Muslim World League likewise condemned the Israeli aggression, warning that it posed a serious threat to regional security and stability. Both organizations called on the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to hold Israel accountable and ensure compliance with international law and UN resolutions.

International Union of Muslim Scholars, African Union, and Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) also strongly denounced the attack, warning that it could further destabilize an already fragile Middle East.

These widespread reactions from Arab, Islamic, and international actors underscore the strength and resilience of Qatar's strategic relationships, built on mutual respect, and highlight the country's prominent and respected role in key regional and international affairs.