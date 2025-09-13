Qatar Condemns Attack Targeting A Military Convoy In Pakistan
Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attack that targeted a military convoy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, northwest of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which resulted in casualties.
In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the State of Qatar's position rejecting violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of their motives and causes.
MoFA also expressed the State of Qatar's condolences to the victims' families, and to the people and government in Pakistan.
