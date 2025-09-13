Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Condemns Attack Targeting A Military Convoy In Pakistan

Qatar Condemns Attack Targeting A Military Convoy In Pakistan


2025-09-13 02:04:55
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attack that targeted a military convoy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, northwest of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which resulted in casualties.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the State of Qatar's position rejecting violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of their motives and causes.

MoFA also expressed the State of Qatar's condolences to the victims' families, and to the people and government in Pakistan.

MENAFN13092025000063011010ID1110057035

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search