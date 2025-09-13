From Depression To Economic Growth: Success Story Of A Female Entrepreneur In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Shaima Yousufzai, once battling depression, now supports her family and attracts local and foreign customers by producing jams, pickles and dried vegetables.

Originally from Logar province, Yousufzai now lives in Qala-i-Zaman Khan area of Kabul. She worked as a teacher for seven years and also maintained a small home garden.

From teaching to food production

Five years ago, following the death of her parents, she fell into severe depression and received medical treatment for some time. This forced her to leave teaching.

“After losing my father and mother, I became very sick and struggled for years. When I went to Pakistan for treatment, doctors advised me to keep myself busy with work to overcome depression. Some even suspected cancer, but with hope and perseverance I managed to recover”: she added.

Acting on medical advice, she decided to start producing pickles, jams and other homemade goods. Lacking initial funds, she sold one of her gold rings for 6,000 afghanis to buy the basic tools for her business.

At first, she only produced jam and pickles, but gradually expanded her work. She now dries a wide range of vegetables and herbs such as mint, onions, tomatoes, clover, coriander seeds, spinach, chamomile, dried orange peel, chili and many others.

She emphasized the health standards of her products and explained:“I package jams, achar and pickles in glass bottles because plastic bottles are harmful and carcinogenic.”

She explained that each fruit and vegetable is dried according to the season.“In the past I used a fan to maintain the green color of vegetables, especially mint which must be dried in the shade. Now, to avoid dust in the open air, I dry them inside the house for cleanliness and safety.”

Another of her products is tomato paste. Shaima said,“The pastes I produce are completely natural; unlike commercially made pastes that use carrot and pumpkin residues, I use only lemon as a preservative, and my pastes do not spoil for up to two years.” She supplies her products to several shops in Kabul and also has customers in Austria and London.”

Satisfied customer

Nafisa Hairan, one of her regular customers, praised the quality of Yousufzai's products. She told Pajhwok:“I always buy her products because they are truly high quality and exceptional. She works very hard, and I believe all Afghans should support local producers like her.”

“My message to all my dear compatriots is that it is good to support domestic products and the products of our homeland; Ms. Yousafzai's products are truly unique”.

Marketing and challenges

Yousufzai said she is preparing to participate in a Kabul exhibition scheduled for October 1 to 6 this year, where she will display her products.

However, she complained of problems such as lack of water in her home and frequent power outages.

She urged the government to create better opportunities for working women.“It is better for us to work and earn than to stretch our hands in front of others”: she remarked.

Shaima, who is assisted by her only sister and a female neighbor in her business, asked the government to support her in marketing so her work can grow and create jobs for other women.

Ozra, her neighbor, added:“Shaima is a hardworking and dedicated woman. She not only covers her family expenses through this business, but also helps us.”

Expert opinion

Economic analyst Amena Hashimi said Afghan women entrepreneurs and businesswomen have made remarkable achievements, showing creativity and valuable skills.

According to her, some women have successfully developed small and large businesses, providing employment for themselves and many others.“Their products are not only popular inside the country, but also have buyers abroad,” Hashimi noted, urging support for Yousufzai so her business can flourish further.

