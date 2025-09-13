Ex-Chief Justice Sushila Karki Named Nepal's Interim PM

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has been appointed Nepal's interim prime minister following deadly protests in the country, Al Jazeera reported.

On Friday, President Ram Chandra Paudel's office announced the appointment of Karki, making her the first woman to head a government in Nepal.

The 73-year-old, who previously served as the only female chief justice of the Supreme Court, was sworn in at the presidential residence in a ceremony broadcast live on state television.

At least 51 people were killed and more than 1,300 injured during last week's protests.

Police spokesperson Binod Ghimire said on Friday that the dead included 21 protesters, nine prisoners, three police officers and 18 others, without providing further details.

He added that about 13,500 inmates had escaped from several prisons across the country during the unrest. While some have been recaptured, 12,533 remain at large.

The demonstrations broke out after restrictions were imposed on social media, eventually leading to the resignation of the former prime minister.

