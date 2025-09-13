Heavy Rain, Flooding Likely In 8 Provinces Tomorrow

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation has predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and flash floods in eight provinces tomorrow (Sunday).

In a statement, the ministry said heavy rain, thunderstorms, and flash floods could likely hit Nuristan, Kunar, Nangarhar, Laghman, Logar, Maidan Wardak, Paktia and Khost provinces.

It said the amount of rain in different areas is predicted to be between 10 and 25 millimeters.

The ministry also wrote that in western provinces, including Salang, there is a possibility of strong winds, the speed of which is expected to be between 50 and 80 kilometers per hour in different places.

hz/ma