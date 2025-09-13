Afghan Envoy, KP CM Talk Strengthening Bilateral Ties

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghan Ambassador in Islamabad and the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have discussed strengthening bilateral relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, facilitating the movement of people between the two countries and addressing the challenges faced by Afghan refugees.

According to a statement published on the Afghan Embassy's X page on Friday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur visited the Embassy of Afghanistan in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a range of issues, including the enhancement of bilateral relations, easing cross-border movement, expanding trade and economic cooperation, resolving the problems faced by returning Afghan refugees and other matters of mutual interest.

Afghan Ambassador Mawlawi Mohammad Sardar Ahmad Shakib emphasized that the shared interests of both nations can only be protected through mutual respect, sincere dialogue, and practical cooperation.

He also urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government to provide greater facilities for Afghan refugees, students, patients, and travelers at border crossings.

The statement added that both sides agreed on the importance of expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation, noting that such efforts would not only create employment and income opportunities in both countries but also contribute significantly to regional prosperity.

