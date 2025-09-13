Dozens Of Athletes Compete In Muay Thai Contest In Ghazni

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

Ghazni City (Pajhwok): A Muay Thai selection competition was held in southern Ghazni's capital, bringing together 78 athletes, an official said on Saturday.

Bilal Mujahid, the head of the Physical Education and Sports Department of Ghazni, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the competition took place on Friday at the government gymnasium and concluded today.

He added that the event was divided into three categories: junior, youth and adult. After the competition, seven athletes were selected from the junior category, eight from the youth category and eight from the adult category for the elite team.

According to Mujahid, at the conclusion of the Muay Thai competition, Taj Club claimed first place, Tawhidabad Club took second and Qahraman Club secured third. The top three winners were awarded various prizes.

Muay Thai competitors and fans told Pajhwok that the Physical Education and Sports Department of Ghazni should organize similar events in other districts across the province.

