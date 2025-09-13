Deputy Minister Of Food, Drug Visits India
KABUL (Pajhwok): Deputy Minister for Food and Drug at the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) Hamdullah Zahid has travelled to India to attend a healthcare and pharmaceutical products' exhibition.
The deputy minister of medicine and food Hamdullah Zahid, who was in India, is equivalent to the rank of secretary in India's health ministry, the Times of India reported.
Despite repeated attempts, the MoPH spokesman and officials from food and drug authority did not provide details to Pajhwok Afghan News about Zahid's visit.
It also came ahead of a likely visit by Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) foreign minister Maulvi Amir Khan Muttaqi later this year that is expected to further cement India's ties with Kabul, even in the absence of a formal recognition by India of the regime in Kabul, the newspaper said.
India will request the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to grand Muttaqi a travel exemption.
