Doha To Host Arab-Islamic 'Extraordinary' Summit On Monday

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Doha will host an 'extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit' on Monday to discuss recent regional development and a draft resolution on Israel's attack on Qatar.

“The summit will discuss a draft resolution on the Israeli attack on the State of Qatar, submitted by the preparatory meeting of Arab and Islamic foreign ministers, which will be held tomorrow Sunday,” foreign ministry spokesperson Majid bin Mohammed Al Ansari told QNA.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced earlier that Doha will host an extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit to discuss the Israeli attack on the State of Qatar targeting senior Hamas leaders.

Al Ansari emphasized that“the convening of the Arab-Islamic Summit at this time has its significance, as it reflects the broad Arab and Islamic solidarity with the State of Qatar in confronting the cowardly Israeli aggression.”

The preparatory meeting of foreign ministers will happen on Sunday. The summit will then convene on Monday.

He stressed:“Holding an Arab-Islamic summit at this time is of particular importance as it demonstrates the broad solidarity of Arab and Islamic countries with the State of Qatar in the face of Israel's cowardly aggression - an aggression that targeted the residences of several Hamas leaders.”

The Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman said these countries firmly rejected the“state terrorism” perpetrated by Israel.

The announcement comes after Israel attacked a Hamas negotiating delegation in Doha, the capital of Qatar, last Tuesday.

The Qatari government denounced the strike as a flagrant violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity and strongly condemned the action.

The assault was widely denounced across the world as a move likely to further escalate regional tensions.

The UN Security Council members, including the US, also condemned the strike on Doha yesterday.

The Guardian reported that the UN General Assembly had passed a resolution calling for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state“without Hamas”. The resolution was adopted with 142 votes in favour, 10 against and 12 abstentions.

According to reports, the United States, Israel, Argentina, Hungary and several other countries voted against it.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry welcomed the resolution, saying its adoption with the support of 142 member states reflected the international community's broad backing for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

kk/ma