$10M Electric Rickshaw, Motorcycle Factory Opens In Herat

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): An electric rickshaw and motorcycle assembling factory has been opened in western Herat province, with a 10 million US dollars investment to help reduce environmental pollution.

Gul Mohammad Ahrari, the factory's sales manager, said at the plant's launching ceremony that the facility was set up to produce and assemble electric rickshaws and motorcycles.

Currently, 100 people are employed at the plant, where several types of rickshaws and motorcycles are assembled daily, he added.

According to him, the vehicles produced by the factory are energy-efficient and highly effective.

The official reiterated that their focus was to play an active role in environmental protection by expanding the use of electric vehicles.

Meanwhile, Nasir Amin, head of Chamber of Industries and Mines, explained that various machines were produced in the Herat's Industrial Park and exports had improved compared to the previous years.

He said government's support has encouraged industrial growth in the country.

On the other hand, Maulvi Abdul Ali Muttaqi, the head of Environmental Protection Department, urged all industrialists to consider environmental protection alongside industrial growth.

He called the production of electric rickshaws a valuable step towards preserving public health and the environment.

However, some residents complained about the excessive presence of rickshaws in the city, which, they said, caused congestion and disorder.

Abdul Qadir, a resident of Herat city, explained the large number of rickshaws has damaged the city's beauty and created traffic problems.

He urged traffic management authorities to study the situation and take practical measures to control rickshaw congestion.

hz/ma