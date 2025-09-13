Good Opportunity To Normalize Ties, Muttaqi Tells US Delegates

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan Foreign Minister Mualvi Amir Khan Muttaqi, who met with a delegation led by US president's special representative for hostage affairs in Kabul, said there was a good opportunity to normalize relations between the two countries.

A press release issued by the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Muttaqi met with a delegation led by US President Donald Trump's Special Representative for Hostage Affairs, Adam Boehler. Former US special representative for Afghan peace Dr. Zalmay Khalilzad was also part of the delegation.

The statement said comprehensive discussions took place during the meeting on ways to develop relations between the two countries. They discussed investment in Afghanistan and other opportunities.

Both sides stressed they would continue to discuss various current and future issues in bilateral relations, especially those related to citizens imprisoned in each other's countries.

Referring to the previous talks in Doha, Muttaqi said that now there was a good opportunity to return bilateral relations to normal as no impediments existed in bilateral ties that were difficult to resolve.

The statement quoted Adam Boehler as expressing his condolences over the deaths and injuries caused by the recent earthquake in eastern Afghanistan.

He described his previous visit to Kabul as useful, adding that both sides should continue to make efforts to achieve good results by following up on previous meetings.

The head of the American delegation added that his country respected the freedom of choice of nations and did not desire to impose anything on Afghans.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, opportunities for the development of bilateral relations that were in the interest of both countries also came up for discussion at the talks.

