- Steve Morris, NEWMEDIANEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CIO, a leading resource for enterprise IT leaders and decision-makers, recently featured Steve Morris, Founder and CEO of NEWMEDIA , in its deep-dive article titled“Kubernetes Costs Keep Rising. Can AI Bring Relief?”.In a time when containerization has become essential to modern cloud infrastructure, but also a source of spiraling costs, Morris's insights offer rare clarity and strategic direction for enterprises facing technical and financial challenges in their Kubernetes (K8s) environments.A Growing Challenge for Enterprise ITAs organizations scale up their container use, many are discovering that Kubernetes, while powerful, introduces its own complexity and cost pitfalls. The CIO article identifies a number of contributing factors:.Overly conservative autoscaling rules.Siloed or fragmented ownership of cluster resources.Limited visibility into actual workload utilization.And a lack of integrated, intelligent cost optimization across environmentsIt's a growing concern in enterprise DevOps and FinOps circles, and one that NEWMEDIA has been tracking closely from the inside out.____Steve Morris: Cost Trends, AI Strategies, and Real-World ObservationsMorris shares NEWMEDIA's internal data, noting that the agency has seen an 18% rise in its own Kubernetes costs over the past year, largely due to inefficiencies in resource provisioning:“We found that 31% of workloads were running at less than 25% CPU usage for 95% of the day, due to autoscaler configurations that dev teams hesitated to change for fear of breaking SLAs.”- Steve Morris, via CIOHe adds that organizations often“lack cross-team visibility into spend”, and that the cost of managing K8s isn't just about cloud usage; it includes engineering hours, monitoring complexity, and operational inefficiencies. These insights, drawn from NEWMEDIA's hands-on experience managing sophisticated Kubernetes environments for clients of all sizes, are increasingly relevant for organizations struggling to manage container cost creep while maintaining performance and reliability.Read the full CIO article here:____NEWMEDIA's Technical Expertise in K8s and AI Cost OptimizationWith nearly three decades of experience in digital architecture, NEWMEDIA has built and maintained some of the most complex web systems in government, healthcare, ecommerce, SaaS, and B2B. The agency's Kubernetes and cloud-native engineering team brings together:.Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) automation.Container orchestration and multi-cluster management.Monitoring and observability via Prometheus, Grafana, and custom dashboards.AI-assisted rightsizing and load testing.Cost optimization pipelines, including alerting on anomalies and automated scale-downs.Cross-functional DevOps collaboration models that reduce labor inefficiency and silosWhat sets NEWMEDIA apart isn't just knowing Kubernetes; it's having production-tested, cross-disciplinary solutions that help clients scale up without burning out their budget.Morris emphasized this blend of technology and accountability in his final quote:“The operations overhead grows with every new service, not just as traffic increases. That's where intelligent automation and proactive architectural audits make all the difference.”____Why This Matters for Today's EnterprisesKubernetes and containerization are now table stakes in digital infrastructure. But without active cost management, especially with AI-powered tools and smarter engineering policies, many enterprises risk losing control of their cloud budget.This is where NEWMEDIA adds significant value. Whether working with large brands, federal agencies, or fast-scaling SaaS companies, the agency helps its clients:.Cut waste by optimizing existing Kubernetes deployments.Use AI to inform scaling, provisioning, and load balancing.Eliminate shadow infrastructure costs across teams and clusters.Architect systems that can grow while staying resilient and cost-efficientFor IT leaders looking to tame cloud costs without compromising innovation, NEWMEDIA delivers the strategy, tools, and hands-on expertise required to keep things lean, fast, and secure.____About NEWMEDIAFounded in 1996, NEWMEDIA is a nationally recognized digital agency and technology partner serving enterprise, government, and high-growth clients. The firm is known for its elite-level expertise across DevOps, cloud engineering, UX/CX, AI integration, enterprise search, and performance architecture. With locations in Denver, CO, New York, NY, Chicago, IL and 25 cities across North America, the agency has launched and optimized platforms for clients ranging from the Department of Veterans Affairs and the United Nations to regional startups and Fortune 500s.For more information, visitOne World Trade285 Fulton Street, Suite 8500New York, NY 10007

