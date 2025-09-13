Instaleap and Wolt Partner to Simplify Marketplace Fulfilment for Supermarkets and Grocery Retailers Across EMEA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A single platform for supermarkets and grocers to orchestrate orders, manage marketplaces, and deliver faster with less complexity





Photo Courtesy of Instaleap

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instaleap, a global leader in e-commerce and logistic orchestration for grocery retailers, has announced a strategic partnership with Wolt, one of EMEA's leading local commerce platforms. The collaboration will enable grocery retailers to manage Wolt orders, direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales, and delivery operations through a single integrated platform, helping them scale faster with fewer operational complexities.

This partnership combines Wolt's marketplace reach with Instaleap's logistics intelligence to create a centralised system for all orders. Through this integration, Wolt orders will be synchronised with Instaleap's fulfilment technology, allowing retailers to process them alongside orders from other channels. From catalogue sync to delivery management, the entire operation can now run in one place.

“By partnering with Wolt, we're helping supermarkets turn complexity into efficiency,” said Damia Villatoro, CEO of EMEA at Instaleap.“Our native integration ensures Wolt orders are prepared alongside direct orders, allowing retailers to deliver faster and operate smarter.”

This collaboration represents a significant development for supermarkets and other grocery retailers navigating the complexities of omnichannel operations. It introduces a unified fulfilment model designed to streamline processes, centralise control, and optimise performance across multiple sales channels. The integration of Instaleap's technology with Wolt's platform allows retailers to combine marketplace reach with operational efficiency, enabling them to deliver faster and manage resources more effectively.

This partnership is designed to eliminate inefficiencies created by managing separate systems for different online channels. By consolidating operations onto one platform, Instaleap provides retailers with simplified operations, enabling batch picking of all orders from Wolt and direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels together. Smart routing and automation reduce picking and delivery times, driving faster time-to-fulfil. Operational excellence, faster deliveries, better replacements, and fewer cancellations contribute to stronger customer loyalty and repeat purchases.

“We are constantly looking for ways to improve the experience of our merchant partners and make the day-to-day running of their businesses easier,” said Josef Dvořák, Global Head of Commercial Excellence and Growth at Wolt Drive.“We are excited to announce this collaboration with Instaleap, which will help our grocery partners streamline the process of managing their product offerings and orders through the Wolt App. With the click of a button, it will also enable merchants to use Wolt Drive to deliver orders made directly through their apps or websites. Together, we will make it easier than ever to meet customer demands, ensuring a world-class shopping experience.”

The platform is built for scalable efficiency, supporting growth whether retailers manage 10 or 1,000 stores. Its end-to-end e-commerce and logistics platforms are purpose-built to orchestrate every stage of the online order journey, from digital storefronts and marketplace integration to streamlined picking, packing, and last-mile delivery. Retailers see measurable results: 50% faster picking, 99% on-time delivery (within 30 minutes), and up to 30% lower logistics costs, as well as a 20+ point increase in NPS.

About Instaleap

Instaleap is a global e-commerce orchestration platform that empowers supermarkets, pharmacies, and retail chains to streamline and scale their online operations. The company consolidates complex omnichannel workflows, including storefronts, marketplaces, order processing, picking, and last-mile delivery into a unified, data-driven system. Instaleap's technology delivers tangible results such as substantial reductions in picking times, high on-time delivery rates, lower logistics costs, and improved Net Promoter Scores for its retail partners. Operating in over 30 countries and trusted by more than 100 global retail brands, including Walmart, Carrefour, Eataly, Jerónimo Martins Group, and 7-Eleven, Instaleap drives innovation across over 4,000 stores worldwide. With over 25 million transactions powered by its technology, Instaleap is the leading tech partner for supermarkets.

About Wolt

Wolt is a Helsinki-based technology company with a mission to bring joy, simplicity and earnings to the neighbourhoods of the world. Wolt develops a local commerce platform that connects people looking to order food, groceries, and other goods with people interested in selling and delivering them. Wolt was founded in 2014 and joined forces with DoorDash in 2022. Together, we operate in over 30 countries today. Wolt began expanding into retail five years ago and is now one of the top 15 online grocers in Europe, working with thousands of non-restaurant partners.

Contact Information:

Damia Villatoro

CEO of Instaleap EMEA

Instaleap



...

Barcelona, Spain, 08018

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at