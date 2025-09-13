Sholdon Daniels Launches Common Sense Conference In Dallas
“Leadership means stepping forward when it's hard,” said Sholdon Daniels.“We're building a movement that doesn't only sound good, but one that puts families first, grows paychecks, strengthens schools, and keeps our neighborhoods safe. Critics can shout; neighbors will build.”
The program features remarks from Col. Allen West, Annette Albright, Vote CEO, Zeek Arkham, DJ Daniel, Theodis Daniel, Monty Montanez, Seevest Gardens, JamminLu, and Sholdon Daniels, with hosting by TikTok personality Ace Smart and music by DJ Vizion. Organizers emphasize a diverse, family-friendly atmosphere designed to change the narrative about conservatives by highlighting real service, small-business growth, veteran mentorship, and parent-driven education.
“Courage is contagious,” said Daniels.“Despite escalating attacks from political opponents, we will model respect, unity, and action. This is what real leadership looks like-show up, serve, and deliver.”
Supporters say momentum for Daniels is growing across TX-30, with voters seeking practical, common-sense solutions and expressing dissatisfaction with the status quo.“People are tired of being last,” Daniels added.“We'll be the change-together.”
EVENT DETAILS
What: Common Sense Conference (community rally)
When: Sat, Sept 13, 2025 - Prayer 1:00–2:00 PM (no politics). Program 2:00–5:00 PM.
Where: Kiest Park Gymnasium, Dallas, TX
Program: Colors & Pledge, Live National Anthem, keynotes (2:10–4:30), raffles & closing candidate remarks (4:30–5:00).
Tickets: Free RSVP at
Vendors/Volunteers/Sponsors: Inquiries to ...
Media Row: Podcasts, radio, and local outlets welcome; reserve interview windows via ....
Sholdon Daniels
Sholdon Daniels For The People
...
Visit us on social media:
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment