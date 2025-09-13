AV-Comparatives Nominated For Euregio Innovation Award At European Forum Alpbach 2025

Jan Brilke and Pascal Schöttle at EFA 2025

Jan Brilke - AV-Comparatives, Pascal Schöttle - MCI, Peter Stelzhammer - AV-Comparatives

Research uncovers serious vulnerabilities across multiple devices from two major smart home vendors, underscoring the need for IoT and OT security standards.

- Jan Brilke, COO of AV-ComparativesALPBACH, AUSTRIA, TIROL, AUSTRIA, September 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AV-Comparatives has been nominated for the prestigious Euregio Innovation Award at the European Forum Alpbach (EFA). The nomination recognises AV-Comparatives' pioneering IoT research and development of an automated test system for the certification of smart home and IoT devices, as well as smart city and grid infrastructure.Smart home devices such as connected cameras, voice assistants, lighting systems, and thermostats are increasingly common in households. While they bring convenience, they also pose risks if security is not properly implemented. Unsecured devices can be exploited by cybercriminals to gain unauthorised access, steal sensitive information, or even take control of household systems. Vulnerable IoT devices can also be hijacked and used in large-scale botnet attacks, threatening not only individual users but also critical infrastructures.In collaboration with MCI | The Entrepreneurial School, AV-Comparatives developed an advanced, automated system for testing and certifying IoT devices. This innovative platform evaluates how well devices protect user data and resist cyberattacks. During the research, the team uncovered serious vulnerabilities in devices from two major smart home vendors - highlighting the urgent need for stronger standards and independent certification. The full research findings will be published later this year.“Our nomination for the Euregio Innovation Award is a strong validation of our mission: ensuring that connected technologies are tested to the highest standards,” said Jan Brilke, COO of AV-Comparatives.“With smart home devices becoming part of daily life, the risks of poor security are no longer theoretical. Our new IoT test system helps protect consumers while giving manufacturers a clear path to deliver safer, more trustworthy products.”“The collaboration between MCI and AV-Comparatives shows how applied research and industry expertise can come together to solve pressing societal challenges,” added Pascal Schöttle, MCI.“With billions of IoT devices entering households and businesses worldwide, rigorous testing and certification are essential to safeguard both users and infrastructures.”The Euregio Innovation Award is presented annually at the European Forum Alpbach to honour groundbreaking projects that combine research excellence, cross-border collaboration, and societal impact.Call to ActionAV-Comparatives invites IoT manufacturers, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to engage with its upcoming research and certification framework. By working together, the industry can ensure that innovation in smart home technology goes hand in hand with consumer safety and data protection. Contact us via ... for an overview of the certification program________________________________________About AV-ComparativesAV-Comparatives is an internationally recognized independent testing laboratory, providing systematic testing to check whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products, live up to their promises. Founded in Innsbruck, Austria, the organization is a globally trusted authority in IT security evaluation.About MCI | The Entrepreneurial SchoolMCI | The Entrepreneurial Schoolbrings together academia, business, and consulting in a unique concept that bridges theory and practice, science and industry. As one of Austria's leading universities of applied sciences, MCI has a strong track record in fostering innovation and entrepreneurial initiatives.

