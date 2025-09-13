Haryana Minister Sets Up Panel For Ambala Cantt Industrial Area

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Sep 13 (IANS) Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij, on Saturday, announced the formation of a five-member committee to improve infrastructure and services in the Ambala Cantonment industrial area.

He directed the establishment of a dedicated war room within the industrial premises to monitor and coordinate all arrangements until normalcy is restored.

The war room, set up in a factory unit, will include officials from the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), the Public Health Department, power discom, the Municipal Council and the police.

Representatives of the Industrial Area -- Subhash Dhiman, Gopi Sehgal, Kamaljit Jain, Kapil Verma and Akhil Gupta, have also been included into the committee.

They will work in close coordination with departments concerned to ensure prompt resolution of issues.

During his inspection visit to the industrial area, Minister Vij ordered an intensive cleaning campaign and large-scale spraying of disinfectants.

He instructed Municipal Council officials to deploy maximum manpower and resources to carry out cleanliness drives on a war footing.

He also directed immediate restoration of drinking water and uninterrupted power supply.

To address waterlogging, Minister Vij ordered the Public Health Department to deploy a super sucker machine for drainage.

He personally inspected its working upon arrival and confirmed its proper functioning before leaving the site.

Calling the industrial area "the lifeline of the entire city", the Minister stressed its importance as a hub for thousands of livelihoods.

He directed sanitation workers to ensure no corner is left untreated, with oil spraying and lime application to prevent waterborne diseases.

He further encouraged factory owners to permit spraying inside their premises, and assured that sufficient sanitation staff will be deployed so factories can resume operations without delay.

Highlighting long-term solutions, Minister Vij instructed HSIIDC officials to prepare a blueprint for laying stormwater drainage lines in the industrial area.

He also inspected a factory to assess damages caused by flooding.

In addition, Minister Vij directed the Ambala Deputy Commissioner Ajay Singh Tomer to address industrialists' concerns related to insurance claims.