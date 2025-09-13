Indian Army Demonstrates Tactical Excellence In Exercise 'Dibang Shakti' In Arunachal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) In a remarkable display of operational prowess, the elite troops of the Indian Army's Spear Corps successfully conducted a high-intensity exercise titled 'Dibang Shakti' deep in the challenging terrain of Dibang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh.

“The exercise was meticulously designed to test and validate the troops' asymmetric warfare capabilities under extremely demanding conditions of dense jungles, steep mountains, and unpredictable weather,” a defence official said.

During the exercise, the troops showcased exceptional skill in a variety of tactical domains, including specialised survival techniques, jungle warfare, and combat free-fall operations.

The operation demanded not only physical endurance and sharp tactical acumen but also a high degree of mental resilience, as soldiers navigated through rugged, uncharted terrain under simulated combat scenarios.

“Dibang Shakti was aimed at reinforcing the preparedness of the troops to counter unconventional threats and conduct rapid-response operations in high-altitude and jungle environments, which are critical in the context of India's eastern borders,” the official said.

The seamless coordination between various arms of the armed forces, along with advanced technology applications, demonstrated the Indian Army's focus on holistic combat readiness.

This exercise further strengthened the patriotic zeal and commitment of the troops towards securing the nation's sovereignty.

It exemplified the Indian Army's motto of being ever-prepared, with a strong emphasis on innovation, tactical brilliance and unyielding resilience.

The successful completion of exercise Dibang Shakti reflects the continued focus of the Indian Army in enhancing operational capability, readiness and adaptability to face future challenges.

The endeavour inspires confidence among citizens and reaffirms the steadfast commitment of the Indian Army towards securing the nation's frontiers.

Notably, the Indian Army successfully conducted exercise Siyom Prahar from September 8 to 10, a major field training exercise aimed at validating the employment of drone technology in modern tactical operations.

Organised under realistic battlefield conditions, the exercise marked a significant step forward in operational preparedness by integrating drones seamlessly across both tactical and operational depths.