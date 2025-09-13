Blood Is Medicine: How To Help During September's Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Blood donors provide an essential resource to support kids with cancer

Davenport, Iowa, Sept. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every September, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month shines a light on the brave children and families facing a cancer diagnosis. ImpactLife reminds blood donors that“blood is medicine” for pediatric cancer patients. More than 10,000 children and adolescents are diagnosed with cancer each year in the United States, and many of them will rely on blood transfusions throughout their treatment.

“Blood is medicine,” says Dr. Daniela Hermelin, Chief Medical Officer.“Red blood cell transfusions can restore a patient's energy level, while platelet transfusions help prevent life-threatening bleeding. Volunteer donors help make it possible for pediatric cancer patients to continue their treatment and make progress towards a positive outcome.”

ImpactLife's“Blood Is Medicine: Fight Childhood Cancer” campaign is designed to help raise awareness of the importance of blood donation to kids with cancer throughout the month of September. Donors can learn more, access educational resources, and schedule an appointment at .

See Mason Cappaert's story to hear from his parents, Jillian and Austin, about the difference it made for their son to receive blood transfusions during his treatment for leukemia. "Mason received 5 or 6 blood transfusions, and each time it made such an impact," says Austin. "You could see a kid who was very lethargic, and then after his transfusions it was like he had a burst of energy." (YouTube link: )

Childhood cancer patients may need blood products on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery, or treatment for complications. Cancer and cancer treatments can put patients at risk for dangerously low red blood cell and platelet counts. Some types of chemotherapy can damage bone marrow, lowering production of these essential blood components. Cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma attack the bone marrow directly. Blood and platelet transfusions allow young patients to receive the critical treatments needed to fight and survive cancer.

Through its Donor For Life program, ImpactLife offers rewards that grow in value with each donation made within a calendar year. Donors can choose from an electronic gift card, bonus points to use in the Donor Rewards Store, or the option to make a charitable donation to a 501(c)(3) nonprofit of their choice through the blood center's Good Giving program.

To thank donors who come to ImpactLife donor centers during this busy time of year, the blood center is offering a $20 gift card or Good Giving donation bonus for all donations made at ImpactLife donor center locations through Sept. 21. The bonus is applied on top of the donor's achieved frequency level reward, so gift card values begin at $20 (or $40, for donations made at Donor Centers) and increase with the donor's annual number of donations. A full rewards chart-including values for different donation types (e.g., Whole Blood, Double Red Cell, or Platelet/Plasma)-is available at .

About ImpactLife

ImpactLife's mission is to save lives by engaging donors, supporting partners, and advancing medicine. Founded in 1974, ImpactLife supplies blood products and services to hundreds of hospitals, emergency services organizations, clinical researchers, and other blood centers throughout Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Missouri. The nonprofit blood provider is ranked among the leading 12 blood suppliers in the United States. For more information on current blood inventory levels, our donor promotions, and more, see and find us @impactlifeblood on Facebook, X, Instagram, Threads, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

