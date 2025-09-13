Baltimore City Board Of School Commissioners Announces CEO Search Community Forums

School district to collect stakeholder input regarding future City Schools' CEO

- City Schools Board Chair Robert SalleyBALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Baltimore City Public Schools (City Schools) is pleased to announce that the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners (the Board) will host six community engagement events as a critical component in the district's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) search process. The Board, in partnership with Alma Advisory Group (Alma), will utilize input from community members collected at these events to develop the set of desired CEO traits, experiences, and priorities that make up the candidate profile. This will guide the search, ensuring the community's voice is meaningfully woven into each phase of the search process.The week of community engagement events will kick off with a CEO Search Kickoff & Q&A Session hosted by Mayor Brandon M. Scott. The Board is interested in hearing from the community on desired attributes for the next CEO of Baltimore City Public Schools. This is an opportunity to share details with the community and answer questions about the Board's role and the CEO search process. The public can dial in at (855)-756-7520 Ext. 125 847# on Monday Sept. 15 from 6 p.m - 7 p.m. to participate.The CEO search community forums schedule is outlined below:Tuesday, Sept. 16, from 6 p.m - 8 p.m. at Digital Harbor High School, 1100 Covington StreetWednesday, Sept. 17, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Patterson High School, 100 Kane StreetThursday, Sept. 18, from 6 p.m - 8 p.m. at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, 1400 W Cold Spring LaneFriday, Sept. 19, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Furley Elementary School, 4633 Furley AvenueSaturday, Sept. 20, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Calvin M. Rodwell Elementary Middle School, 4505 Liberty Heights AvenueThursday, Sept. 25, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. (A link to this virtual event will be shared closer to the date.)After the community forums conclude, Alma will use the feedback collected to develop a position description that will be posted. Simultaneously, the Board will host a media tour with local news outlets to discuss outcomes of the forums, updates on the CEO search process, and answer questions from the community-at-large.”The Board of School Commissioners is thrilled to move forward with the district's CEO search timeline,” said City Schools Board Chair Robert Salley.“We look forward to meeting with the community at these forums and gatherings. The key learnings and data gathered from these events will be the foundation for developing the most impactful CEO candidate profile that clearly communicates City Schools' needs.”The CEO candidate profile resulting from the community events will be launched by the end of October 2025. The district's new chief executive officer is scheduled to begin their term on July 1, 2026.For general questions or information regarding the CEO Search and timeline, please email ... or visit .# # #About the Baltimore City Board of School CommissionersThe Baltimore Board of School Commissioners establishes and approves the policies that govern the Baltimore City Public Schools system. The Board consists of 12 members: 9 members appointed by the Mayor of Baltimore City, 2 members elected by the residents of Baltimore City, and one elected student commissioner. Its mission is to provide a quality education that focuses on the total development of each child, equipping all students with the skills and academic foundation needed to contribute to our changing society. To learn more about the Baltimore Board of School Commissioners and the Baltimore City Public Schools, follow us on social media - @BaltCitySchools on X, Facebook, and Instagram – or visit us online at .About Baltimore City Public SchoolsServing approximately 76,000 students, Baltimore City Public Schools is committed to providing a world-class education through its Portrait of a Graduate, which addresses the critical areas of student wholeness, academics, and staff leadership. City Schools aims to create learning communities where our students will learn, grow, and graduate from our high schools college and career ready, and equipped to succeed wherever their life may take them.--

