ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Encourages Lineage, Inc. Investors To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action LINE

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINE) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with Lineage's July 2024 initial public offering (the“IPO”) of the important September 30, 2025 lead plaintiff deadline .

SO WHAT: If you purchased Lineage common stock you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT : To join the Lineage class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. at 866-767-3653 or email ... for more information. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 30, 2025 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, the registration statement was false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lineage was then experiencing sustained weakening in customer demand, as additional cold-storage supply had come on line, Lineage's customers destocked a glut of excessive inventory built up during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Lineage's customers shifted to maintaining leaner cold-storage inventories on a go-forward basis in response to changed consumer trends; (2) Lineage had implemented price increases in the lead-up to the IPO that could not be sustained in light of the weakening demand environment facing Lineage; (3) Lineage was unable to effectively counteract the adverse trends listed above through the use of minimum storage guarantees or as a result of operational efficiencies, technological improvements, or its purported competitive advantages; (4) as a result, rather than enjoying stable revenue growth, high occupancy rates, and steady rent escalation as represented in the registration statement, Lineage was in fact suffering from stagnant or falling revenue, occupancy rates, and rent prices; and (5) consequently, Lineage's financial results, business operations, and prospects were materially impaired. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Lineage class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. at 866-767-3653 or email ... for more information.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

