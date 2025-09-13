No One Can Stop NDA From Forming Government In Bihar: Nityanand Rai
Speaking at the NDA workers' conference held at Gandhi Maidan, Rai launched a blistering attack on the Congress and RJD, claiming that opposition parties have always tried to deceive the public - but now, the people of Bihar are alert and aware.
Nityanand Rai said:“When the Congress was in power at the Centre, Indians from all communities faced humiliation in foreign countries. They were assaulted. We introduced the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) to restore the dignity of Indians. Now, no one can abuse an Indian.”
Targeting the opposition, he further stated:“NDA has no opposition to Muslim brothers, but we strongly oppose figures like Jawaharlal Nehru and Mohammad Ali Jinnah, who divided the country out of greed - and we will continue to do so.”
Referring to his agricultural background, the minister said:“I am the son of a farmer. I can tell the yield just by standing at the edge of a field and smelling the air. So I can confidently say today - no one can stop us from forming the government in Bihar.”
Listing the achievements of the NDA, Rai claimed that Bihar is progressing rapidly like a storm. He highlighted improvements in education, healthcare, roads, electricity, and drinking water schemes, which he said are steering the state toward prosperity. According to him, the central government has provided Rs 14 lakh crore to Bihar, accelerating its development.
Rai also attacked the Congress, saying:“The Congress, which once stole Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's vote, is now insulting Prime Minister Modi and his mother. The people of Bihar will give them a befitting response.”
The event was attended by several prominent leaders, including former MP Sushil Kumar Singh and MP Devesh Chandra Thakur.
