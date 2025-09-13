Zyppah Launches Limited-Edition Pink“Fight Breast Cancer” Campaign To Raise $50,000

Zyppah - Breast Cancer Awareness Cause

- Dr. Jonathan GreenburgLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Zyppah , the company behind the clinically proven anti-snoring device , today announced the launch of a breast cancer awareness campaign running through the end of October. The goal: raise $50,000 to support breast cancer research, treatment, and awareness.“In many ways, this fight is personal,” said Dr. Jonathan Greenberg, founder of Zyppah.“We recently lost one of our dearest lifelong friends to breast cancer. I know many people reading this have felt the same devastating loss.”To support the cause, Zyppah has released 5,000 limited-edition pink Zyppahs. For each of these pink devices sold, the company will donate $10 in honor of those fighting breast cancer, survivors, and those they have lost. Once the 5,000 units are sold, they will not be restocked until next year.Key Details:The device is clinically proven to stop snoring in 91% of users. By reducing snoring and improving sleep quality, Zyppah asserts the immune system of both the snorer and their partner is strengthened-something significant for those battling serious health challenges.The campaign runs until October 31, 2025, while supplies last.“Breathe easier. Sleep stronger. Fight cancer with us.” Zyppah encourages people to purchase the pink device as a gift, in memory of someone, or for their own health.About ZyppahZyppah, Inc. develops medical snoring devices to address sleep-related breathing issues, especially snoring. Its Beauty Sleep Device is engineered to help users stop snoring and achieve more profound, more restorative sleep. The company's mission is to improve sleep and overall health-for individuals and families.Zyppah, Inc.About Breast Cancer AwarenessBreast cancer remains a leading cause of cancer-related illness and death. Early detection, access to treatment, and public awareness are critical in improving outcomes. Zyppah's campaign is part of a broader effort to support those affected and to contribute to ongoing research and support services.

