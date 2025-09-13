Coconut Oil Market Size, Latest Trends, Revenue Growth, Key Companies And Forecast By 2030

Coconut Oil Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Coconut oil market size was estimated at $3.44 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $7.39 billion by 2030, and registering with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.Increase in use of coconut-based products in food & beverage applications, surge in application of coconut oil and milk in the cosmetic industry, expansion of the retail market, and development of fast food and processed food chain in the developing countries drive the growth of the global coconut oil market. On the other hand, stagnant or slight decline in the production of coconuts compared to the increasing demand impedes the growth to some extent. However, surge in demand for label-friendly products among consumers is expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.Download Sample PDF (378 Pages PDF with Insights):Increasing use of the coconut oil in various industries including personal care, cosmetics, food, agriculture and chemical industry is likely to generate more demand for the coconut oil.The coconut oil has been holding considerable share in the cooking oil market and is expected to sustain it share during the forecast period. This is majorly attributed health benefits associated with consumption of coconut oil. Coconut oil has a fatty acid profile that supports and nourishes nearly every system in the body, both structurally and functionally. As a medium chain triglyceride rich fat, coconut oil helps make a special kind of energy that is especially revitalizing to the brain, digestive tract and cardiovascular system. Furthermore, coconut oil is used in a wide range of hair and skin care products globally and its demand is growing in developed countries. Recent trends of production of biodiesel, using coconut oil as renewable fuel has further opportunities for the coconut oil market growth.Buy This Research Report:The market segmented into product type, application, distribution channel, packaging, price point and region. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into virgin coconut oil and coconut RBD oil. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into, food industry, agriculture, cosmetics and personal care industry, chemical industry and others. By distribution channel, market is categorized into, direct distribution, convenience stores, modern trade units, e-commerce and others. On the basis of packaging, the market is segmented into, bottle, jar, can, pouch, tanks and others. By price point, the market is segmented into mass and premium. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).By region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, garnering around one-third of the global coconut oil market. At the same time, the LAMEA region is projected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.0% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces discussed in the report include North America and Asia-Pacific.For Purchase Enquiry:The key market players analyzed in the global coconut oil industry report include LibraBioScience, Marico, Ltd, Greenville Agro Corporation, Hain Celestial, Cargill, ADM, Incorporated, Wichy Plantation Company (Pvt) Ltd, Adani Group, Bunge Ltd, and Windmill Organics Ltd. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.Trending Reports:Pure Coconut Water Market:Coconut Products Market:Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Market:

