BPX Partners with SAP Signavio to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Business Process Xperts (BPX), a global leader in process consulting and business transformation services, announced a strategic partnership with SAP Signavio.

- Nikhil AgarwalPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The BPX-Signavio partnership will breakthrough the way organizations tackle digital transformation through strong business gap analysis, SAP business process analysis and the simulation capabilities offered by Signavio.As organizations feel they must keep pace in rapidly changing environments to thrive, as a part of this partnership BPX-Signavio offers a strong combination of proprietary knowledge domain skills and technology to provide valuable insights into business processes for organizations. BPX-Signavio allows organizations to recognize conditions and elements that are inefficient, and to simulate process improvement options to enable enterprises to take the next steps to implement change – creating a better experience allowing organizations to undergo transformation quicker and with greater success.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes:Nikhil Agarwal, Founder of BPX said, "Digital transformation has become a necessity and no longer a nice-to-have, the partnership with SAP Signavio allows us to go beyond traditional consulting to implement assessment of process mapping; we have the ability with tools as signavio process simulation to visualize the implementation process change, reducing the risk before change and improving the quality of time to implement successful change."This collaboration provides BPX the opportunity to leverage the full spectrum of SAP Signavio's tools in its transformation methodology. With intelligent business gap analysis, commercial consultants at BPX will identify gaps between the existing state and the best-in-class levels of performance. This forms a basis for insightful SAP business process analysis and actionable roadmaps to meet the client's objectives.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes:"Our clients typically approach us with many complicated process problems," said Rupal Agarwal, Co-founder of BPX. "That said, we can leverage SAP Signavio's analytic capabilities along with simulation capability better than ever before. We will be able to help businesses efficiently identify the differentiation between where they are and where they want to be. This evolves the role of a business transformation analyst, while also informing decisions both with data and speed with shorter implementation cycles.”By combining SAP Signavio with BPX's established methodology, clients will achieve:-> Faster identification of process inefficiencies-> Accurate mapping of current versus future state, with business gap analysis-> Improved real-time collaboration of stakeholders-> Scenario planning with signavio process simulation-> Detailed SAP business process analysis enabling end-to-end transparencyThis collaboration already shows early commitment amongst BPX's clients around the world in a variety of sectors - retail, finance, manufacturing and health care. This approach helps businesses reduce waste and improve compliance by a huge margin.BPX's collaboration with SAP Signavio showcases progress in streamlining transformations to be faster, more data driven, and more strategically aligned. The expertise of BPX combined with the analytical capability of SAP Signavio creates a complete insight-led transformation experience.About BPXBusiness Process Xperts (BPX) is a global consulting firm that helps companies unlock growth utilizing process design, automation, and digital transformation. BPX specializes in BPM , development and implementation of SOPs, ERP implementations and, now, advanced tools such as SAP Signavio.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes:

