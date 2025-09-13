Mira Rajput Wishes Her Grandmother On 90Th Birthday
The actress recently took to her social media account in wishing her grandmother a happy 90th birthday. She wrote,“Happy 90th birthday, Dadima. You inspire us all.”
She shared a few collages of pictures that feature her maternal family. The pictures seem to be featuring her cousins, her extended family and also the birthday girl – her "Dadima". The businesswoman has just returned from her exotic trip to the Amalfi Coast in Italy. Kapoor was at the luxurious vacation with her husband, Shahid Kapoor, and took an umpteen number of photographs straight from their exotic vacation.
Mira had also shared a video reel that comprised only of lemons. Sharing the video, she had revealed that she loves lemons. She captioned it as,“Squeeze the day! Did you know I absolutely love everything lemon? So much so that my baby shower was a lemon-themed extravaganza Lemon plates, Lemon vases, Lemon sorbet in a Lemon, shoes, dresses and toothpicks with lemons, spaghetti with lemon cream sauce, lemon collection boxes and finally, just lemons. Amalfi I (lemon) you” Mira and Shahid were at the Amalfi Coast in Italy and seemed to be taking a trip down memory lane when Mira was pregnant with their firstborn.
They had earlier visited the Amalfi Coast during their baby moon while Mira was pregnant with Misha. Mira had once mentioned her babymoon on her social media account and shared a few beautiful pictures of the location; she had written, "Throwback to one of the most spectacular trips to the Amalfi Coast curated by my favourite @viv_peres." We stayed at a stunning restyled monastery with the most breathtaking view. And gosh, the food was divine. My little Bella's first holiday – inside the tummy.” Mira, all of 31, is a successful entrepreneur.
–IANS
rd/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Pioneering AI Visionary Vincent Boucher & AGI Alpha Announce A Meta‐Agentic AGI Jobs Marketplace Platform
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Chicago Clearing Corporation And Taxtec Announce Strategic Partnership
- Red Lions Capital And Neovision Launch DIP.Market Following ADGM Regulatory Notification
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
CommentsNo comment