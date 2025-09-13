Asia Cup: Shoriful Replaces Taskin As Sri Lanka Opt To Field Against Bangladesh
For Bangladesh, pacer Taskin Ahmed, who took two wickets in their opening match against Hong Kong, will not feature in the clash and will be replaced by Shoriful Hasan. Sri Lanka skipper Asalanka confirmed that all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga will play their opening clash.
Toss-winning Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka said,“We are going to bowl, it looks like a new pitch, so we want to bowl. Obviously yes. It's a good memory, and we want to keep the momentum up. It's a good challenge as a captain, and we have a good bunch of players. 7-4 combo and three all-rounders. Hasaranga is playing.”
Bangladesh captain Litton Das said,“Don't mind batting first, it looks like a good wicket. We played good cricket in the first game, but we have to improve in certain areas. To win a game, you have to get everything right. Taskin is not playing, and Shoriful is in.”
While Sri Lanka hold a 12-8 edge in head-to-head T20I meetings, recent history tilts in Bangladesh's favour. The Tigers claimed their maiden T20I series win in Sri Lanka earlier this year, edging the hosts 2-1, and also defeated them in a low-scoring thriller at the 2024 World Cup.
With Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan - currently ranked 8th, 9th, and 10th in the ICC T20I standings - all grouped together, every contest carries high stakes.
Playing Xis:
Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (wk/c), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara
