Neil Nitin Mukesh Reveals Why He Was Confident After His Roka With Wife Rukmini Sahay
Neil, who was a guest on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, informed that his better half comes from a family of educationists.
He said, "When my roka happened, I was extremely happy and confident that at least now I will not have to pay for school."
However, Neil turned out to be wrong as his daughter, Nurvi Neil Mukesh, went to her maternal grandparents' playschool only for a year.
When his wife decided to pull their daughter from the school only after a year, a surprised Neil asked her why she could not study in the school, given that her grandparents own it.
Speaking to Bharti and Harsh, Neil recalled how, while shooting his 2012 outing“Players” in Russia, stepping into the hotel became difficult for him as his grandfather Mukesh's fans came to meet him and his father Nitin Mukesh.
He further spoke about how he thought there would be a lot of benefits because of his complexion.
“I thought there would be a lot of benefits in being white. But the trend has changed. People used to tell me that I look rich. So I will give you such a role. But even that is not happening these days. Even those who don't look poor, you are making them a king,” he said.
He also revealed that he did try to play a person from a chawl in his 2010 outing,“Lafangey Parindey”.
“Although it was a love story, I tried to blend it very well. But all my critic friends at that time had made fun of me for my looks. But what can I do now? It is my belief. Look, Indians-yes. From heart, body, mind, all kinds-yes. Now, if God has made me white, what is my problem? It is His credit," he shared.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Pioneering AI Visionary Vincent Boucher & AGI Alpha Announce A Meta‐Agentic AGI Jobs Marketplace Platform
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Chicago Clearing Corporation And Taxtec Announce Strategic Partnership
- Red Lions Capital And Neovision Launch DIP.Market Following ADGM Regulatory Notification
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
CommentsNo comment