'Made-In-India' Weapons Helped Protect Country During 'Operation Sindoor': PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl/Imphal, Sep 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that during 'Operation Sindoor', 'Made-in-India' weapons helped to protect the country.

During his address to the gathering in Mizoram capital Aizawl as well as Manipur capital Imphal, the Prime Minister highlighted the success of the Indian armed forces, commitments and skill.

In Aizawl, he pointed out that during 'Operation Sindoor', India's armed forces taught lessons to terrorists and the entire world witnessed the power of the country's armed forces and 'Made in India' weapons to help protect the country.

India is the fastest growing economy in the world, PM Modi reiterated.“We are also seeing the growth of Make In India and exports. During 'Operation Sindoor', you all saw how our soldiers taught a lesson to those who sponsor terror. The whole nation was filled with a sense of pride about our armed forces.

"In this operation, Made-In-India weapons played a significant role in protecting our country. The growth of our economy and manufacturing sector is very important for our national security,” the Prime Minister said.

While addressing a mammoth gathering at the historic Kangla Fort in Imphal, PM Modi acknowledged that even today, many sons and daughters of Manipur are serving across different parts of the country in the defence of Mother India.

The Prime Minister said that during Operation Sindoor, the world witnessed the strength of the Indian Armed Forces.

He stated that the Indian soldiers inflicted such decisive blows that the Pakistani army was left overwhelmed.

PM Modi highlighted that Manipur's brave sons and daughters played a vital role in India's success during the operation.

He paid tribute to one such valiant soldier, Shaheed Deepak Chingkham, and saluted his courage.

He affirmed that Deepak Chingkham's sacrifice during 'Operation Sindoor' would always be remembered by the nation.

A government statement earlier had said that serving with the 7th Battalion BSF, Deepak Chingkham, 25, made the supreme sacrifice during 'Operation Sindoor', sustaining fatal injuries in unprovoked cross-border firing along the International Boundary in the RS Pura sector of Jammu on May 10 and on May 11, he succumbed to his injuries.

Deepak Chingkham and Squadron Leader Rizwan Malik, also from Manipur, were awarded the Vir Chakra on the eve of the Independence Day for their significant role during 'Operation Sindoor'.

The Manipur government earlier announced an award of Rs 10 lakh to both Squadron Leader Malik and martyred Deepak Chingkham, both hailing from Imphal East district in Manipur.