IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma To Sanju Samson - 5 Players Eyeing First Clash Against Pakistan

India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 is set for Sunday, September 14. This high-voltage clash will see a fresh Indian lineup with several youngsters making their mark. Here's a look at 5 Indian players who will face Pakistan for the very first time.

The much-awaited India-Pakistan clash takes place on Sunday, September 14. With no bilateral series since 2012-13, the arch-rivals now meet only in ICC and ACC tournaments, leaving many young Indian cricketers yet to experience playing against Pakistan.

Abhishek Sharma, India's young opener who made his debut in 2024, is yet to face Pakistan. Despite that, he has already impressed with 565 runs in 18 T20 Internationals.

Sanju Samson, India's dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman, is yet to feature against Pakistan. Known for his ability to take on both spin and pace, he has already amassed 861 runs in 43 T20 Internationals and will be a key player to watch.

If Jitesh Sharma makes the playing XI in Asia Cup 2025, it will mark his first outing against Pakistan. The young Indian batter has represented India in 9 T20 Internationals so far, scoring 100 runs.

Tilak Varma, who made his India debut in 2023, is yet to face Pakistan. In 26 T20 Internationals, he has scored 749 runs. If given a chance in the Asia Cup clash, he has the ability to play an explosive innings.

If Rinku Singh features in the group stage clash against Pakistan, it will be his maiden outing against them. Having debuted in 2023, he has already scored 546 runs in 33 T20 Internationals.

India's vice-captain Shubman Gill and experienced spinner Kuldeep Yadav are yet to feature in a T20 International against Pakistan, although both have faced them before in ODIs.