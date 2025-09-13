Cloudburst In Himachal's Bilaspur Village Leaves Vehicles Buried, Farms Ravaged

MENAFN - Live Mint) A recent cloudburst that occurred in Gutrahan in Bilaspur district in the early hours of Saturday, September 13, led to vehicles being trapped under debris and farms being ravaged, officials said, according to PTI. The village, which falls under the Naina Devi assembly constituency, experienced a cloudburst around 3 am; however, there were no casualties.

Deputy Commissioner of Bilaspur, Rahul Kumar, stated that four vehicles were buried under the debris. He also mentioned that the extent of crop damage is currently being evaluated, and relief measures will be initiated once the assessment report is submitted.

Officials promptly arrived at the scene upon receiving information about the incident and assessed the situation. Meanwhile, the Public Works Department (PWD) has started clearing the debris to restore traffic flow as soon as possible.

Kashmir Singh, a villager whose land and crops have been ruined, lamented floodwaters carrying debris swept through and spread across the agricultural fields.

(This is a developing story. More to come)