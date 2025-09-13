Mumbai News: Speeding Kia Seltos Crashes Into Shop, Liquor Bottles Recovered From SUV

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a shocking incident, a speeding Kia Seltos crashed into a shop, injuring four people in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Saturday. The incident took place on LBS Marg in Ghatkopar around 6:30 AM on Saturday, Septemner 13.

The SUV broke through a barricade, crossed the footpath, and collided with the wall of a shop.

| Kajal Aggarwal met with road accident? Sikandar actress breaks silence

A video circulating on social media showed the car in a damaged condition and resting on the stairs of the shop.

According to police, a speeding car lost control and veered onto the footpath, crashing into four people, one of whom is said to be in a critical condition.

The CCTV footage showed two women and a man stepping out of the vehicle, and the man fled the spot, reported news agency PTI citing an official.

The two women were taken into custody.

The police found liquor bottles from the SUV, and it is suspected that the accused were in an inebriated state at the time of the accident .

The police have launched a search for the absconding accused.

Further probe is underway into the matter.

In a separate incident, three boys were killed and another sustained critical injuries when the scooter, which they were riding, collided with a lorry and a car travelling in opposite directions in Chamarajanagar in Karnataka, reported PTI.

| Minor female leopard killed in road accident on Gurugram-Faridabad stretch

The four boys were riding a scooter on the Ring Road near Galeepura in Chamarajanagar, along the national highway stretch connecting to Karivaradaraja Hill on last Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Mehran (13) and Adnan Pasha (9) of Galipura locality, and Rayan (8) of KP Mohalla in Chamarajanagar.

Faizal (11), who was also on the scooter, is battling for life with grievous injuries, the police said.

The scooter was caught between the car heading towards Tamil Nadu and the lorry coming towards Chamarajanagar. The impact crushed the scooter completely, a police officer had said.

While Mehran died on the spot, the others were rushed to SIMS Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Mysuru. Despite efforts, two more succumbed to injuries. Two occupants of the car sustained minor injuries, too.

Cases have been registered against the drivers of both the car and the lorry.